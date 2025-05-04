The United States “disconcerted by Houthi calculation” because the air strikes do not dissuade the Yemeni rebels





The terrorist group supported by Iran, which controls the northwest of Yemen, has maintained pressure on Israel and its allies, triggering repeated missile alerts across the country in recent weeks. Certain projectiles have been intercepted without activating sirens, highlighting the current challenge to the Israels air defenses.

Aftermath of Us Arde Trike on the port of Ras Issa in the province of Hodeidah controlled by Yemen

The blocking of the Red Sea imposed by the Houthis also remains in place, inflicting significant economic damage in Israel and Egypt. As the conflict takes place, international observers have started to wonder if the current air campaign led by the United States is sufficient if only a wider floor operation will finally put the heel houthis.

Since the start of the last campaign of the day after March 1516, the Trump administration has launched twice as many air strikes that the Biden administration has done it over a period of 13 months. According to US Central Command, the operation has targeted more than 800 Houthi sites, killing hundreds of fighters, including senior personalities.

The Pentagon claims that the strikes have had tangible effects: ballistic missile launches by the Houthis dropped by 69%, while drone attacks decreased by 55%. The site for the location and data on armed conflicts (ACLED) has reported at least 351 US strikes over six weeks of the highest monthly total since 2017.

7 view Gallery

Military spokesperson Houthi Yahya Saree

(Photo: Mohammed Huwais / AFP)

However, the main objective of the campaigns, reducing the Houthi assault towards Israel and obtaining lanes of shipping to the Red Sea was not made.

According to the Financial Times, the United States is still struggling with a dilemma that has escaped President Joe Biden and even Saudi Arabia before him: how to considerably degrade the Houthi military capacities and put an end to the attacks without being attracted to an expensive and prolonged warless war.

Although the American strikes have forced the senior leaders of the rebel groups to hide and have destroyed deposits of infrastructure and critical weapons, the Houthi forces continue to stage weekly gatherings in Sanaa, presenting an anti-Israel and anti-American feeling. The group also managed to inflict damage to American forces, although limited. In a recent incident, an American F-18 fighter plane plunged into the USS Harry S. Truman sea while his crew tried to escape a Houthi attack.

I have not seen the ability to make the Houthis desperate for a break, said Jon Alterman of the Center for Strategic and International Studies The Financial Times. When I spoke with people from the American government, many always seem disconcerted by the Houthi calculation.

7 view Gallery

(Photo: Mohammed Huwais / AFP)

According to Alterman, one of the main challenges is that the Houthis derive their legitimacy, in part, from the opposition in the United States. They also have a lot of patience, he added.

As part of the Biden administration, the United States has also tried to dissuade the Houthis by air strikes, although a slower pace. But the group, hardened by years of Saudi bombing and strengthened by a large network of tunnels and bunkers in the mountains of the north of Yemens, remained widely discouraged.

Former American ambassador Dan Shapiro, who served in the Biden administration, said officials finally concluded that this was likely to have to kill certain Houthi leaders to change their policy. However, he noted that such a decision had raised political concerns implicitly concerning the support of rival Yemeni factions, something that the administration was reluctant to do.

7 view Gallery

Houthis Stage Weekly Rallies in Sanaa

(Photo: Mohammed Huwais / AFP)

7 view Gallery

(Photo: Reuters / Khaled Abdullah)

First, American intelligence capacities have improved considerably during the six -week air campaign, allowing more precise targeting of Houthi weapons deposits and launch sites. Israel estimates that the United States is now effectively hit not only weapon storage facilities, but also the operational sites used to launch missiles and drones through Western and central Yemen.

Secondly, American forces have managed to disrupt the lines of supply of Irans, which makes Houthis more difficult to receive new weapons. Consequently, according to analysts, the Houthis accelerate their drone and missile launches before their caches can be destroyed.

By reflecting Hamas tactics in Gaza, the Houthis also adjust the time of their attacks, the launch during the hours of clarity when the visibility of the flash of missiles makes it more difficult for American aircraft to detect and target them with precision.

Former Pentagon official Dana Stroul described the current American operation as the most important sustained air campaign that the US military has led from the American army since the defeat of the Islamic State more than decade ago.

7 view Gallery

(Photo: Mohammed Huwais / AFP)

Although the air strike dam can wreak havoc on the Houthis, speculations have mounted to find out if the anti-Houthis even Yemens factions have recognized the international government will try to seize the opportunity to launch an offensive resumed on the ground. Such an operation could rekindle the civil war which was actually frozen in 2022 following a truce between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia.

However, two senior Yemeni officials in the anti-Houthi camps told Financial Times that even if discussions had taken place with the United States, there are no immediate plans for a ground operation. They have cited not only strategic hesitations, but also the devastating humanitarian consequences that such an escalation could bring Yemen ravaged by the war, where life expectancy oscillates around 63 years.

Told them to achieve their goals; There must be something on the ground and the region [Saudi Arabia and the UAE] must be involved, said a manager. But there is still skepticism. With Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, publicly denying the participation in all years of offensive leadership offensive. Everyone is waiting for the other to move, added the manager.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Yemens Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak announced his resignation. In a press release published on X (formerly Twitter), he cited many difficulties, including the inability to effectively organize the government. I just concluded a meeting with the president of the presidential leadership council, Rashad al-Alimi, and I submitted my resignation as Prime Minister, he wrote. I pray that my successor will succeed and call everyone to unite and support him in these difficult times.

7 view Gallery

The leaders of Saudi Arabia and water

(Photo: AP)

Farea Al-Muslimi, Chatham House researcher in London, said the Houthis could be seriously weakened by a combined air and land campaign involving Yemeni southern factions. But such an effort would require close coordination between the United States, Saudi Arabia, water and groups that have failed to oust Houthis for almost a decade.

You have a lot of people to face the war as if they had learned nothing from 2015 [when Saudi Arabia intervened]As if it was going to be easy, and I am not full of this thought, Al-Muslimi told Financial Times. The Houthis have a doctorate to be incognito and no matter how much the air strikes will not make much difference.

With end -of -game campaigns, questions remain on long -term efficiency of American effort. Shapiro noted that if Biden's administrations previously destroyed hundreds of arms deposits, at the end of the day, they have much more than hundreds, and they can continue to build. “They have an indigenous capacity and they are still going from Iran,” said Shapiro.

The United States has recently issued direct warnings to Iran, promising to respond at the time and at the place of our choice rather than its continuous support for Houthis.

7 view Gallery

Donald Trump

(Photo: Jim Watson / AFP)

Stroul also warned against the toll of the Red Sea campaign which takes American military preparation. They left so much from the Asia-Pacific theater for this Red Sea campaign, she said. “So how long are they ready to continue, and where the point of pain for them?”

Israel has chosen not to respond militarily to recent Houthi attacks, based on the United States in Yemen, said officials this week. According to Israeli defense sources, the intensive air campaign of Washingtons has considerably degraded the capacities of the group supported by Iran, which makes the Israeli intervention useless for the moment.

The fact that they are still drawing a lot of shooting, a senior Israeli security official told YNET earlier this week. The American operation is very effective. Houthis always have launching capacities, but they find it difficult to get started in large numbers. Most missiles are intercepted or falling falls now, the Houthi threat to Israel is more a nuisance than a strategic danger.

The manager added that it is difficult to predict when the threat of Yemen will disappear entirely, but underlined the need for patience. Americans do a good job. There is nothing we can add in terms of offensive capacities, he said. Another Israeli source noted that every day in the past six weeks, the United States has made about ten times more strikes that we could not perform in Yemen in an entire year.

An Israeli interceptor was launched in an incoming Houthi missile

While the military campaign continues, Egypt is faced with strong economic benefits of the Houthi disturbance of transport roads in the Red Sea. The sharp drop in traffic via the Suez Canal cost Cairo about $ 800 million in monthly income. Tensions between Egypt and Washington have evolved recently when President Donald Trump publicly called Cairo to grant the American free passage through the channel, arguing that America protects it.

Danny Citrinowicz, a researcher at the Institute of National Security Studies (INSS) and former head of the Iran branch in FDI military intelligence, warned earlier this month that the ideological fervor leads Houthis to target Israel would not be easily reduced.

Finally, there may be no other choice than to drop the Houthi diet, said Citrinowicz. American strikes do a good tactical job, but they do not strengthen long -term deterrence. Houthis can be injured, but their motivation to act is stronger than ever.

