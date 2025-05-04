



The pipe band passes through the Buckingham Palace on May 3, participating in the overnight rehearsal of the 80 -day matrix in the VE in central London. Photo: Getty

King Charles will lead Britain at the four -day celebration of the 80th anniversary in Europe in World War II.

The event on the bank holiday Monday began the four -day celebration until Thursday, May 8, exactly eight years after the victory was declared in Europe.

Kings, Queen, Prime Minister, and World War II veterans will come to the platform of the Victoria Memorial in front of the Buckingham Palace.

Later, the royal family will see the passing of the balcony of the Buckingha Palace.

Normandy Veteran Alan Kennett (100 years old) will officially start the process after building the Torch of Commonwealth War Graves for peace of the Air Cadets Officer Emmy Jones.

More Read: Ve Day RAF FlyPast Route-When and where

More Read: 50,000 children write letters to World War II veterans ahead of the 80th Anniversary VE Day Festival.

King Charles. Photo: Alarmy

This matrix will march with more than 1,300 army and youth groups toward Buckingham Palace through the White Hall.

Representatives of the Ukrainian army selected in the British Army Training Program for the Interflex Operation, a new employee of Ukrainian new employees, will also participate.

Actress Timothy Spall will hold a celebration in London on Monday, reciting Winston Churchill's victory speech in 1945.

In the Harry Potter Film series, a 68 -year -old boy who plays Peter Pettigrew will read the excerpt from Churchill's speech to the British.

The Royal Marine Corps band participates in the overnight rehearsal for the VE day procession. Photo: Getty

“It is the victory of the entire British country.”

Hundreds of buildings all over the country, including Tuesday afternoon at 9 pm on Westminster Palace, Penrith, Manchester PrintWorks, Cardiff Castle and Belfast City Hall It will catch fire.

The RAF veteran will remember a friend who did not make it on VE.

On Thursday, Westminster Abbey's service begins with silence nationwide.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “This 80th anniversary is the moment of the National Union.

“It's time to celebrate hard peace, respect the memories of those who have lost their lives, and remember the sacrifice made by many people to secure our freedom.

“Their legacy lives today, depending on how we defend the value they have fought and tie us as a nation.

“This week we gather to pay for their services.”

Household cavalry members will participate in the overnight rehearsal of the 80 -day parade of VE in the Whitehall in Central London on May 3, 2025. Photo: Getty

Lisa Nandy Cultural Secretary said: “Millions of people 80 years ago celebrated Europe's end of World War II.

“This week, we will reproduce this moment in cities, cities, homes, bars and streets.

“We must do our best to ensure that the story and memories of this time are not forgotten.

“We must not forget millions of people who have lost their difficulties, heroes and lives.

“We are here because of the sacrifice they sacrificed and their fear.

“This week, the state gathers to send a strong message. We will remember them.”

