International students in the United States Skip Travel in the midst of visa repression





During the summer holidays of a doctorate. Program, an international student at the University of California in San Diego, planned a trip with a few friends in Hawaii. But after seeing international students through the United States stripped of their legal status, the student decided not to do so.

Any trip, even inside the United States, did not seem to be worth the risk.

I'm probably going to skip this to … have the least interactions with the possible governments, said the student, who spoke under the guise of anonymity for fear of being targeted.

International students weighing on trips to see the family, taking a vacation or carrying out research reflects twice due to the repression of Trump administrations, which has added to a feeling of vulnerability.

Even before students are suddenly starting to lose permission to study in the United States, some colleges encouraged international students and teachers to postpone travel, citing government efforts to expel students involved in pro-Palestinian activism. While the extent of status layoffs has emerged in recent weeks, more schools have warned against non -essential travel abroad for international students.

The University of California of Berkeley, for a part, published an opinion last week, saying that the upcoming international trips were risky due to strict checks and application.

At least 1,220 students in 187 colleges, universities and university systems have revoked their visa or legal status since the end of March, according to a review by the Associated Press of university declarations, correspondence with school officials and judicial files.

However, the number of students affected seems to be much higher. At least 4,736 visa visa files of international students were dismissed in a government database which maintains their legal status, according to an immigration and customs application of April 10 to requests from the congress.

Suddenly at risk of expulsion, some students hid while others left the country alone. Many students said they only had minor offenses in their files or did not know why their files had been deleted.

After the federal judges have raised regular procedure problems in several cases of students, the US government reversed layoffs, but then published new directives expanding the reasons why international students can lose their legal status in the future.

Under the new policy, the valid reasons for the cessation of status include the dismissal of the visas that students were used to enter the United States in the past, if a student visa was revoked, they could generally stay in the United States to finish the school. They simply would not be able to return if they left the country.

The rapidly evolving situation has left the colleges that find it difficult to advise students.

A Michigan College employee who helps international students navigate the visa process said they are more inquiring about summer trips. The employee, who spoke under the cover of anonymity because he was not allowed to speak to the media, said that he had often not been able to give sufficient answers.

Last year, the United States hosted around 1.1 million international students, an essential source of income for tuition fees in many schools. Defenders claim that the number is likely to shrink while repression affects the Americas.

In recent weeks, the Cabinet of Immigration Laws Rishi Ozas in Northern Carolina has received almost daily travel risks of travel status of varied immigration, including international students.

In a way, you are heading and saying, is this the character of the country we want? Said oza. It just seems that it is a bit out of words that people are afraid of leaving and if they will be able to come back.

Students in the United States with a visa should decide if their travels are essential, Oza said.

When they tried to return after leaving the country, they should provide immigration documents, school transcriptions and even legal documents if they were accused of a crime and the court rejected the case. In the end, lawyers cannot predict what will happen at the airport, he said.

The unpredictability has distressed an international student at the University of Illinois. The student, who asked for anonymity to avoid being targeted, has been lowered since one of his classmates left the country after the termination of their legal status.

The students plan to go to his country of origin in Asia this summer causes feelings of panic, but he has nowhere else. He bought his plane ticket and was engaged in the trip. His anxiety about what could happen on his return, however, is still there.

Right now, he said, I'm afraid I couldn't come back. ___

