The Mexican President rejects Trump's offer from American troops to combat drug cartels





Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum publicly confirmed that she had rejected the American military aid by President Donald Trump, who sought to help the country fight against drug trafficking and violent cartels.

Responding to a Wall Street Journal report on Friday which detailed the offer, Sheinbaum confirmed “it's true”.

Trump would have called Sheinbaum and asked, “How can we help you fight drug trafficking?”

She told Trump that the country “will never accept” the presence of the American army on its territory.

Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum addressed the Wall Street Journal report Thursday, noting the exchange. (Images AP)

“No, President Trump, our territory is inalienable, sovereignty is inalienable,” said Sheinbaum. “We can collaborate. We can work together, but with you on your territory and we in ours. We can share information, but we will never accept the presence of the American army on our territory.”

In a written declaration to Fox News Digital on Saturday, the assistant press secretary of the White House, Anna Kelly, underlined the coordinated efforts with Mexico to fight against border security.

“President Trump worked with President Sheinbaum to advance the collaboration on border security with Mexico at the highest levels of all time,” wrote Kelly. “This robust cooperation and information sharing provide tangible results, including the abolition of many cartel leaders in the United States to face justice and create the safest border in history.”

A group of participants was in the crowd while Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke publicly about the exchange with President Donald Trump. (Images AP)

Since his entry into office, Trump has continued to use CIA drones to make surveillance flights over the country in coordination with the Mexican government.

He also officially appointed groups of “foreign terrorists” of drug cartels.

However, Kelly said Mexico should do more to protect Americans from dangerous foreign terrorist organizations and “the drugs and the violence they flood in communities on both sides of the border”.

“We will continue to explore ways to improve our efforts in the region to dismantle these transnational criminal organizations,” she wrote. “We will make America again secure.”

Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum said the US military was not welcome in Mexico. (Images AP)

The Heritage Foundation, a large conservative group, published a report in January detailing how Trump could use the military to face the border crisis.

He argued that the Mexican cartels continue to grow, illegal immigration and the smuggling of narcotics have accelerated and American-mexican security cooperation has deteriorated.

However, the report noted a direct military action against cartels should be a “last resort”, preferring joint military action with Mexican coordination, previously reported Fox News Digital.

“In the appropriate context, unilateral American military action can be used to disrupt the activity of the cartel and cause cooperation of a resistant Mexican government,” wrote the group.

The Foundation said that Mexico was unlikely to change its position when Sheinbaum was elected despite the growing threat of cartels.

Adam Shaw by Fox News Digital and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a writing of news for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox News, Alexandra covered news, crime, religion and the military in the Southeast.

