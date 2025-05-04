Anna Leigh Waters, Chris Hayworth, Megan Fudge Win





Video: Jack Munro, Len Yang Speak after winning men in doubles at US Open

Jack Munro and Len Yang were winners of the gold medal in The Mens Double Saturday at the Minto US Open Pickleball championships, winning via the scan.

Thousands of people have flocked again for Naples for the American Open Pickleball Championships, where a handful of new arrivals have made their respective brands with gold and silver medals.

Here are the results of the five championship games on the championship on Saturday May 3 at the East Naples Community Park for the ninth edition of the American Pickleball Open championships.

Men's Pro Double

Jack Munro and Len Yang Def. Ryler Deheart and Richard Livornese: a 14-12 match of 14-12 in the first set turned out to be enough for Munro and Yang, both prodigies of 21 who are on the world of pickleball. The two marked an 11-5 victory in the second set to finish the match.

It was much less anticlimitated than their semi-final competition against Armaan Bhatia and Harsh Mehta, who wore the three sets duo in a match of 11-6, 7-11, 12-10.

Yang, who has only been on the circuit for two years, has praised Munro for having put him in the game and the opportunity.

“I have to thank Jack a lot,” said Yang. “I just moved to Austin in February. Jack tried my luck in this tournament. I owe him a lot.”

Despite the defeat of Deheart and Livornese, the two managed to reach 9-3 in the first set, forcing the game to exceed 11 points.

“We have tried to calm down, to stay a little more in the game, and it always helps when your partner's eyes are unreal,” said Livornese, referring to Deheart's vision. “… I really liked being here.”

Women double

Anna Leigh Waters and Leigh Waters def. Jillian Braverman and Megan Fudge: despite the success of the legend of tennis Andre Agassi in the second round of mixed double action, Anna Leigh Waters would not be refused to win double professionals with her mother, Leigh, by his side.

The mother-daughter duo sailed against Jillian Braverman and Fudge, obtaining consecutive titles in both titles.

Waters, the 18 -year -old woman who is still n ° 1 in the world, set the tone early with her mother and put pressure on Braverman and Fudge. A 11-0 victory set the tone early because Anna Leigh and Leigh remained hot. A set of 11-4 seconds ended the match in just under 29 minutes after a valiant effort of the second place finish.

Double mixed pro

Jack Munro and Megan Fudge DEF. Riley Bohnery and Richard Livornese: Munro and Fudge each managed to crown the night with another gold medal, while the pair was beating Riley Bohnery and Richard Livornese

“I'm right there for the journey,” said Munro, referring to the solid game of Fudge. “I'm just in service and in return and she does everything else … It was one of the best crowds all week.”

Professional women of women

Megan FIDGE DEF. Bobbi Oshiro: All realizing the capitalization of errors, Fudge made things a little easy against Bobbi Oshiro early, winning 11-4 and 11-7 after a handful of unl forced errors finally cost the match.

Fudge kept Oshiro on the race most often, which included a pair of long rallies. Oshiro fought some of them, but the precision of Fudge was ultimately too much in the heat of the blisters.

“I just feel like I'm playing chess there,” said Fudge in an post-match interview. “Thank you to my team, my trainer for giving me notes every morning on the way I will attack this day.

Male professional singles

Chris Hayworth def. Grayson Goldin: During the match, he was clear who was the most higher and complete player. Hayworth obtained his first gold at the US Open in a 11-3, 11-6 Goldin's scanning.

Hayworth has often capitalized on the facets of the game where Goldin was missing, moving it on one side next door and capitalizing on the net errors. Hayworth played a very different match from last year, where he lost to Jack Foster for the title.

“Unfortunately, last year, the final was probably one of my worst games all year round,” said Hayworth. “I was not going to come here and play a bad game. I wanted to make a show for you. It was a great match.

It was not the first match between the two games this year, because they both met at least six times this season so far. The two also serve as double partners, with a lot of familiarity throughout the competition.

“We warned together this morning,” said Hayworth. “We certainly know everyone's games and it can always go in both directions.”

