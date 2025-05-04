Nigel Farage reforms British 'unprecedented' election results.





Nigel Farage welcomed British interests in Thursday elections as “unprecedented” and “end of two -party politics.”

The party controlled 10 regional councils and won two market races, and the election coefficient of Runcon and Helsby was completed.

During this victory, many tried to explain the results by sacrificing labor and conservatives.

Prime Minister Keir StarMer admitted that people have not yet felt the benefits of the labor government, and conservative leader Kemi Badenoch promised to make her “a reliable” alternative once again.

Farage said on Saturday, “In the post -war UK, no one won both labor and tories in local elections.”

In the times, Keir said that the lesson he learned in the election is that the state does not require “ideological enthusiasm.”

“Now it's time for people to speed up the country they are crying,” he said.

But some of the Labor Party urged the prime minister to change instructions.

The Labor Party MP Rachael Maskell urged the government to abandon the cut while having a BBC breakfast.

City Hall: Sir Keir responds to election results on Friday

As a result, Badenoch apologized to the defeated conservative counselors.

She wrote in Telegraph. She said:

Badenoch has condemned the government's “punishment” general election with 14 years of government and “fraud and resources” for 14 years.

She also repeated her view that defending many local seats gained by the party in 2021 in “Vaccine Bounce” was “a difficult question.”

The result was worse than the Conservatives feared, and the party lost not only reform but also the Liberal Democratic Party.

It lost the control of the 674 councils and the 16 authorities in defense, but wrestled Cambridge Shir and Peter Burger as the Labor Party.

Roger Gough, a former conservative conservative of the Kent County Council, said that the party has done a big job in today's program of the BBC Radio 4.

“We are still under the shadow of what we have happened when we were in the government,” he said. “When we went to a national poll last year, it is a shadow that goes beyond us.”

He added:

“That's why many people have paid prices for the last few days because they have not happened so far.”

Richard Fuller Shadow Chief Treasury Minister argued that Badenoch would be the leader of the party for a year.

Today, he said, “You have to think deeply about the policy to work, and you have to enact them and regain trust.”

Fuller said Tories would not reform and agreement, and Farage said, “It is very clear that I want to destroy the Conservative Party.”

Kemi Badenoch told Peterborough's supporters that Tories said, “I have to do great things to rebuild trust.”

LIB DEMS won 163 seats and controlled three councils. They seized SHROPSHIERE in Tories and had the control of Oxford Shir and Cambridge Shir, when there were no parties who had previously had overall control.

They also became the largest parties in Hertfordshire, Wiltshire, GlobalShire and Devon, where they were narrower than many.

LIB DEM leader Eddavy said he replaced the Conservative Party with a “British party.”

Munira Wilson, a spokesman for the party, said in today's program, “We are supporting the UK's value in local and nationwide.”

She said: “It is a party to try to fix a pot of health and medical services, to fix a pot hole, to support the British interests on the world stage and to try on problems that people are interested in people like Donald Trump.”

The Green Party took a total of 44 seats, but was disappointed in the western market.

Green Peer Baroness Jenny Jones said Radio 5LIVE has been increasing every year for the past eight years.

“As soon as people think that the age of five party politics is happening, and as soon as people think that they are not labor or conservative, they begin to explore the right policies for them.

Here you can see the overall election results.

