



Martin Diaz, who came to the United States as a toddler and is married to an American citizen, was detained by immigration and customs application (ICE) in Spokane, Washington, earlier this week, a few days after the couple received a notice asking for their visa as a result of the approval of his petition I-130, according to the social media social post of his wife.

Newsweek also contacted ICE and citizenship and immigration services of the United States (USCIS) to comment by e-mail on Saturday.

Why it matters

Diaz's detention intervenes in the midst of a repression of immigration under the Trump administration, during which people with all kinds of immigration statutes, including those with valid documentation, such as green cards or visas, have been detained and are faced with legal danger. Many were detained during their visa appointments after receiving official opinions to appear.

President Donald Trump promised to prevent undocumented immigrants with criminal history or history from entering and staying in the United States, he is committed to launching the largest mass deportation operation in American history and held and expelled thousands of people from the withdrawal post.

Incart: Martin Diaz of a gofundme page collecting funds for his legal costs, is seen. An US immigration and customs officer (ICE) Baltimore was seen on January 27 in Silver Spring, Maryland. Incart: Martin Diaz of a gofundme page collecting funds for his legal costs, is seen. An US immigration and customs officer (ICE) Baltimore was seen on January 27 in Silver Spring, Maryland. AP photo / Alex Brandon, gofundme what to know

On Tuesday April 29, Diaz was on the way to work when he noticed that he was followed. He returned home and after leaving his vehicle, he was prosecuted, discussed and arrested by immigration agents, Kuow reported, the local media.

His wife shared videos from the meeting outside their residence on Facebook showing three men following Diaz when he returned to his property, plating and removing him. “You are in a state of arrest”, can be heard one of the men by overlapping him on the ground.

In the images, which seem to be taken from the camera of the property and perhaps the phone of his roommate, the roommate of Diaz can be seen and heard facing the agents, reminding them that they were on a private property. Kendall confirmed to Kuow that she was not at home at the time of her husband's arrest, but Diaz's roommate was. She watched the videos, one of the annular camera of her residence when she returned home.

In a second video, an officer said to the roommate: “Do not interfere with us for the moment”, and adds later, “he is in a state of arrest”, adding that he has “the order of deportation, he goes”.

The roommate, who is angry audible, uses explicit language throughout the exchange. He asks information on Diaz and agents on several occasions, in particular “What is your badge number?” and their names. An officer replies that it is “not your business” and that the question “does not concern him”.

The couple has been married for more than six years and work to obtain a permanent legal status of Diaz. Diaz, a Mexican originally, has lived in the country since he was just over a year and a half, who came to the United States in 1991, his wife told Newsweek via Facebook Messenger.

“Last year, we deposited our i-130 through our wedding and it was accepted. We received a letter by last week by requesting his visa request,” Kendall said in his article on Facebook. Forms I-130 are deposited by American citizens on behalf of their spouse or parent to obtain a green card.

Diaz pleaded guilty to criminal misdeeds in 2017 following an altercation with his former stepfather, Kxly the local media reported. He previously had an accusation of assault from 2008. Kendall confirmed in Newsweek that he had “two criminal accusations”.

“There are rapists and murderers in the street who are free and are American citizens, and they have more rights than my husband who does not hurt anyone,” Kendall told Kxly.

Kendall said that she was in contact with her husband who lived in “the lonely isolation in Kootenai County prison”.

What people say

Kendall Diaz said in his Facebook post on Tuesday: “Our families are in mourning. We are afraid. And I'm furious for animal treatment that is tolerated in this country right now, and especially for my husband.”

President Donald Trump wrote in a social article of truth on April 17: “Subsecretary to Kristi Noem internal security, [Homeland Security Advisory Council] HSAC will work hard to develop new policies and strategies that will help us secure our border, to expel illegal criminal thugs, to stop the flow of fentanyl and other illegal drugs that kill our citizens and become America again. “”

The white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt has repeatedly maintained the position of the administration, saying: “If you are an individual, a foreign national who illegally enters the United States of America, you are, by definition, a criminal. And therefore, therefore, you are subject to deportation.”

Shandra Kearney, a friend of the couple who organizes the GoFundme for the legal costs of Diaz wrote in the collection of online funds: “Our families are in mourning. We are afraid. We ask for help to pay daily life in Mexico.

What happens next?

On Saturday morning, Diaz is still reserved for Kootenai County prison according to their files. He was reserved there at 9:19 p.m. after being arrested at 8:45 am on April 29.

His wife says that she believes he will be taken to Tacoma, Washington, where the Northwest Ice Ice Transformation Center is located.

Newsweek contacted Kootenai County prison to comment by e-mail on Saturday. Newsweek could not confirm Diaz in the ICE database.

Family friends have created a gofundme to collect funds for its legal costs. Kendall Diaz told local media that they had kept a lawyer.

Update 5/4/25, 12:01 pm and: This article was updated with the comments of Kendall Diaz.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/man-who-came-us-toddler-married-us-citizen-detained-ice-2067654 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

