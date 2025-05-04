Eight arrests related to two individual terror investigation | British news





Although eight men were not connected by the Metropolitan police, they were arrested as “important” terrorists.

In one operation on Saturday, the terror officer arrested five men. Four of them were Iranians. All are detained by the police.

MET refers to the arrest of “suspected conspiracy aimed at a specific premises.”

In the update immediately after midnight, the unit said: “Police officers come into contact with the affected site to provide related advice and support, and for operating reasons, we cannot provide additional information.”

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the counter terrorist commander of MET, said:

“There are hundreds of executives and employees who participate in this investigation, and we will work hard to understand the threats of a wider public.”

He refused to say that the conspiracy was related to Israel, but he described it as “definitely important,” and said, “It is rare for us to do this scale.”

He also asked the public to “blood from some of the speculations and online.”

Ken McCallum, Secretary General of the MI5, responded in October for the Intelligence Agency to respond to 20 “potentially deadly” Iranian support since 2022, and warned of the risk of “increasing or expanding Iranian attacks in the UK.”

Children's petrification by armed police

Kyle Warren, a resident of Locke Dale, who witnessed arrested arrests in a neighbor's house, said that his children jumped home and said the man on the mask would go inside.

Warren told Sky News, Lisa Dowd, “Obviously, I was a little worried.”

“When we came out, we just heard a huge hit, and we saw many police in everywhere.”

Image: Kyle Warren said his children were 'petrified'.

He listened to the “sound of a lot of sounds at home” from the upper floor of the house and saw a man pulled out of the house, “I pulled out the entrance, threw it into all bushes, and handcuffed it.”

He believes there are about 20 to 30 officers with guns.

“It's really shocking. You don't expect it at your door.”

His daughters said, “It has been petrified … I think they have never seen a gun.

Warren, who moved home a year ago, said at home, “I didn't actually see a person going out.”

Image: A suspect was arrested in the Gritter Manchester's Cheadle Hulme. PIC: Sarah Cash

Arrests and searches nationwide

The MET additional police officers were searching at several addresses in Greater Manchester, London and Swindon.

The detained people said:

• A 46 -year -old man arrested in a 29 -year -old male Swain Don area, a 46 -year -old man arrested in London • A 29 -year -old male arrested in Stockport, a 40 -year -old man arrested in Rochi Dale.

Image: A 29 -year -old man was arrested in the Stockport area.

Terror is arrested in a separate survey.

The police also arrested three Iranians in London as part of an indifferent terrorist investigation on Saturday.

The suspects were detained in accordance with Article 27 of the National Security Law in 2023, which allowed the police to arrest people suspected of being involved in foreign power threats.

The Minister of Home Affairs Evet said:

“This reflects the complexity of the kind of challenge for the national security we are facing.”

Earlier, she thanked the police and security services in the statement and called it “a serious event that shows continuous requirements to adjust our response to national security threats.”

Last year, the government placed the entire Iranian country, including information services, was placed in the strengthened class of the new foreign impact registration system.

Iran means that Iran must declare or face prison time anyone who has requested this state to take action against this country.

