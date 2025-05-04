



CNN –

President Donald Trump said the American economy is a mixture of his promulgated policies and the effects of the Biden administration in a large interview on NBCS meet the press with Kristen Welker.

I think the good parts are the Trump economy and the bad parts are Biden's economy because he did a terrible job, Trump said in the interview broadcast on Sunday.

Trump recently completed his first 100 days in power, with 66%of Americans saying that they were pessimistic (29%) or frightened (37%) on the economy, according to a CNN / SSRS survey published on Monday. Only 34% say they feel enthusiastic or optimistic. Overall, 69% of the public considers that the economic recession in the next year is at least some unlikely, of which 32% say that it is very likely.

Trump has taken the credit for having reduced costs. I was able to reduce costs. But even that, it takes a while to drop them. But we have them below, he said.

Average grocery prices were around 2.41% higher in March 2025 than in March 2024, according to data from the consumer price index. It was the highest grocery inflation rate on the other since August 2023.

Welker asked Trump if he would take responsibility for the volatile stock market, which has greatly decreased after announcing scanning and reciprocal prices.

I just came here for a little over three months. But the stock market, look at what happened in the last short period. Didn't he have nine or 10 days in a row, or 11 days, where he increased? And the prices have just started to throw. And managed very well, said Trump.

Friday, the S&P 500 ended at 5,686.67, down 6% since January 21, the first Trumps negotiation session. On April 9, the S&P jumped 9.5%, its best daily performance in almost 17 years, after Trump interrupted prices on most nations.

What will happen with the market? I can't tell you, but I can tell you that our country has become much stronger, and finally it will be a country like no other, said Trump on April 6, while minimizing stock losses and adding, I don't want to lower anything, but sometimes you have to take medication to repair something.

Trump has little reassured to Americans and business owners on the short and long -term effects of its economic policies, such as the 145% rate imposed on Chinese imports, the elimination of minimis exemption, tariff cycles on automobile imports and a universal rate rate of 10% during the 90 -day break on most reciprocal rates.

Welker asked Trump, don't you take the opportunity that (some) these prices could be permanent out of the table?

No, I wouldn't do that. Because if someone thought they would get out of the table, why build themselves in the United States? Said Trump.

While HES supported large companies, in particular car manufacturers who have received delays in prices and are now authorized to reimburse imported car parts, Trump has refused to relieve small businesses.

They will not need it, he told Welker.

Trump said he was taking responsibility for everything, adding that the prices would make us rich. Were going to be a very rich country.

But concerns about the impact of prices have raised fears of an increasing number of Americans with regard to a potential recession.

In April, JPMorgan said that the chances of a recession was 60%, compared to 40%. Goldman Sachs said the chances of a recession were 45%.

Everthes OK, Trump told Welker. This is a transition period. I think I was going to do in a fantastic way.

Trump added that he was not worried about a recession. But when he was asked if he thought that a recession could occur, he said, everything can happen.

Welker questioned Trump on the rise in prices on goods due to prices. Trump said consumers should need to buy less goods.

I don't think a beautiful little girl needs to have 30 dolls. I think they can have three dolls or four dolls because what we were doing with China was simply incredible, Trump said.

In the midst of his current battle against the economy, Trump has repeatedly attacked the president of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell so as not to reduce interest rates fairly quickly. He recently described Powell as a major loser whose termination cannot happen early enough.

The comments left some to wonder if Trump would try to dismiss Powell before the end of the Fed chairs mandate in 2026. Trump said that he had no intention of dismissing Powell.

In the interview with Welker, Trump reiterated that he would not hide Powell, saying that he can already change it very quickly anyway.

Powell said the law did not allow a president to withdraw a president from the Fed. Most legal researchers agree with Powell on this point, with exceptions for extraordinary circumstances, such as illegal behavior.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/04/business/trump-economy-tariffs-powell The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos