



Anti-Houthi factions in Yemen could be in the running for American support to attack the territory of movements, analysts and experts told Al Jazeera, after intensified air strikes on Houthis targets by the United States.

The war in Yemen has been widely frozen for three years. However, groups aligned with the Yemeni government began to report that they could launch operations against areas controlled by the Pro-Iranian Houthi, including the crucial port of Hodeidah.

A similar campaign on Hodeidah, a critical point of entry for food and goods on the Red Sea coast, seemed imminent in 2018, to be interrupted after the intervention of the United Nations and the international community, which feared a humanitarian disaster in Yemen.

But the experts and analysts expressed a doubt that an attack on anti-Houthi groups on their domestic rival would succeed, despite some comparing it to the offensive which not judged another Iranian ally, the former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, at the end of 2024.

The spokesperson for Houthi, Yahya, is aimed at a gathering of solidarity with the Palestinians and the Gaza Strip and in the condemnation of Israel and the United States, in the capital Sanaa on May 2, 2025 [Mohammed Huwais/AFP]

Pro-Royg [Republic of Yemen Government] Voices have said that ground operations against the Houthis in Hodeidah and potentially elsewhere are imminent, an independent Yemen's independent analyst told Al Jazeera.

So far, my impression is that these comments are just intended to obtain external support from the United States or Arabia [Arabia] For a control of Hodeidah.

Bond for American support

The Houthis, or Ansar Allah, as they are officially known, worked and resumed the Yemenite capital Sanaa in 2014. After, a coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened on behalf of Yemens recognized an internationally recognized government to fight the Houthis.

The anti-Houthi forces have achieved some success in the first years of war, but Hodeidah's failed campaign seemed to slow down their momentum, and the Houthis have been largely in the high militarian since then.

Saudi Arabia announced in March 2022 that it would stop hostilities in Yemen, and an uncompromised truce stopped a large part of the fights the following month.

By then, the Houthis still controlled Sanaa and a large part of the North West Yemen, while various anti-Houthi groups held the key city of Aden and a large part of the south and the East Yemen.

The Yemeni government has undergone major changes in recent years, President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi suddenly dismissed in 2022 and by relying power to a presidential leadership council of eight members (PLC), which has so far been ineffective.

PLC Prime Minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak resigned on Sunday, claiming that he had been prevented from fulfilling his duties, while the reports were circulating conflicts between him and President Rashad al-Alimi and accusations of mission flu.

The PLC includes members who have already fought against the Yemeni government. They include Aydarous al-Zubaidi, the head of the company Southern Transitional Council (STC), and Tareq Saleh, nephew of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, a punctual ally of the Houthis.

But the Houthi attacks against what they claim to be ships linked to Israeli in the Red Sea, as well as attacks against Israel itself, led to a bombing campaign against Yemen, and certain anti-Houthi forces are now seeing an opening.

We have seen various anti-houthi factions put pressure on American support since the start of the Gaza crisis, an expert in Yemen told Al Jazeera Nick Brumfield.

The Yemeni Government and Southern Transitional Council have both competitively sought to present itself as the solution to the USS need a partner on the ground against the Houthis in Yemen.

Plan against reality

The Yemeni government has long stressed that its ultimate objective is the defeat of the Houthis and the end of the coup d'etat of groups against the Yemeni State.

At the beginning of April, President Al-Alimi spoke of the importance of national unity to overthrow the coup, adding that the decisive time of the battle for the liberation was approaching.

Al-Alimi did not give any indication of the moment when this battle against the Houthis is, but forces under the aegis of the Yemeni government can see the intensification of American air strikes under the administration of President Donald Trumps.

The United States claimed that strikes have targeted Houthi leaders and has considerably degraded Houthi capabilities. The Houthi authorities say that at least 123 Yemenis have been killed in strikes since their intensification in mid-March, including many civilians.

Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and Bloomberg reports said discussions for anti-Bouche soil operation, supported by the United States, were underway.

The WSJ specifically mentioned that the United Arab Emirates had raised the plan with the United States, but the United Arab Emirates denied any involvement, the Deputy Minister of Political Affairs, Lana Nusseibeh, called them wild stories unfounded on April 17.

The water officially withdrew its military forces from Yemen in 2019.

Supporters of Houthi sing slogans during a weekly, anti-American and anti-Israeli rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday April 18, 2025 [Osamah Abdulrahman/AP]

Tareq Saleh was mentioned in reports as a probable figure leading any anti-Houthi campaign on the Red Sea coast.

But, say the experts, there has so far had no significant mobilization on the ground by armed anti-Yémenite groups.

The app has spoken of the liberation of Sanaa and such, Raiman al-Hamdani, researcher in Yemen at Ark, an international development company, told Al Jazeera.

As far as I know, there was little mobilization for this purpose. That they can be a very different story, in particular with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates who no longer wanted to engage the war with the Houthis.

After years of fighting, the Saudis and the Houthis participated in cease-fire discussions in 2022, leaving anti-Houthi groups, including the uncertain Yemeni government on their future and the Houthis still rooted in power.

Al Jazeera contacted the Yemeni government to comment on this story but received no response before the publication.

Comfortable in the status quo

An advance on Sanaa, above in the Yemeni mountains and closer to the Houthi heart in the North of the North, would be difficult for the Yemeni government forces, and would imply a massive reversal of fortune, as well as to transform the most powerful tribes, many of which are currently going up.

The main objective of any operation supported by the United States, however, would probably be Hodeidah, who is on a coastal plain and whose population is less favorable to Houthis. The loss of Hodeidah, as well as other regions of the Red Sea coast, would always represent a significant loss for the Houthis and would limit their ability to attack the shipping on the road to the Vital Sea.

This would align with the main objective of the United States to reduce the capacity of Houthis to attack regionally, even if the group was still able to launch missiles further.

The members of the security forces affiliated to Houth put custody during a solidarity rally with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and by condemning the American strikes, in the capital controlled by Yemens Houthi Sanaa on April 11, 2025 [AFP]

But any effort to take Hodeidah would probably require a fierce campaign, and so far, no force, including the United States, seems to be willing to fully support anti-Bouthi forces militarily.

This is problematic for anti-houth forces and potentially a non-starter, considering Yemeni governments to overcome the Houthis even when he received heavy military support from the coalition led by Saudi Arabia earlier in the war.

The Houthis will throw all their weight behind the defense of Hodeidah, said Porter. Their access to the port is essential to their survival.

She added that the Houthis were probably in a better military position to defend Hodeidah that any group trying to move on it.

Honestly, I think that the Government of the Republic of Yemen and the Presidential Board of Management are not very invested in the displacement of the status quo, said Porter.

If there was a viable opportunity to take the port of Hodeidah, then they would seize it, but I don't think they will have the support they need.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2025/5/4/are-the-houthis-opponents-in-yemen-seeking-us-support The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos