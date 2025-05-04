



Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum said on Saturday that she refused President Trump's offer for American troops to retract fentanyl produced by cartels in her country.

World leaders have recently spoke by phone when Trump addressed the subject of the provision of members of the American military service for operations in Mexico, where traffickers concoct deadly synthetic opioid using chemicals imported mainly from China.

“I said to him: 'No, President Trump, our territory is inviolable, our sovereignty is inviolable, our sovereignty is not for sale' 'revealed Sheinbaum during an event.

“We will never accept the presence of the American army on our territory,” she said.

The Mexican president noted that a report by the Wall Street Journal published on Friday to tell the call with the president was “true” although “not as described”.

Thousands of Mexican and American troops have already been deployed on their respective border sides in February.

Since January, the Drug Establishment has seized thousands of kilos of fentanyl, enough to kill more than 119 million Americans, or about a third of the country, said a spokesman for the agency at The Post.

There remains the main cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 44, according to the CDC.

Sheinbaum accepted an offer on the April 16 call to receive more intelligence from the United States, according to the report.

Trump was also invited by Mexico to thwart more arms traffickers crossing the Mexican border.

Sheinbaum previously said that his nation cooperate with the United States by jumping the migration wave to the north as well as to interrupt drug trafficking.

Decisive measures have been taken against organized crime and fentanyl traffic, as well as bilateral security and trade meetings, she said in March as a price of 25% in the United States against his country.

With China and Canada, Mexico remains one of the largest trade partners in America and Trump then softened the functions on the goods exported to the United States under a trade agreement which he signed during his first mandate.

The 25% import tax on cars assembled in Mexico as well as steel and aluminum remains.

“The immediate southern territory of our border is now entirely dominated by the criminal cartels that murder, rape, torture and exercise total control,” Trump told legislators in a joint discourse in the congress in March. Carlos Moreno / Nurphoto / Shutterstock

“The cartels wage war in America, and it is time for America to wage war on the cartels, which we do,” Trump said at his first joint address in the congress this month.

“The immediate southern territory of our border is now completely dominated by criminal cartels that murder, rape, torture and exercise total control,” he told legislators.

Later in April, Trump told Fox Nottias Rachel Campos-Duffy that the Sheinbaum government had remained very afraid of cartels.

We want to help him. We want to help Mexico because you cannot direct a country like that. You can't, he said.

