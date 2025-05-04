The president of Serbias Vucic cuts the visit of the United States and returns home after having fallen ill





Belgrade AP –

Serbias president Aleksandar Vucic interrupted a visit to the United States and returned to Serbia after feeling a sudden chest pain apparently caused by high blood pressure, doctors announced on Saturday.

Friday, Vucic, 55, suddenly fell ill at a meeting in the United States and decided to return home against the advice of American doctors, said cardiologist Dragan Dincic, of the military hospital in Belgrades, where Vucic was treated upon his arrival.

Dincc said Vucic had taken additional therapy after the incident and was now in a stable and satisfactory state. Dincc added that Vucic will not be hospitalized but cannot return to its regular activities for several days.

Vucic was previously in Miami, Florida, where he met the former mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani. Vucic said he was also hoping to meet US President Donald Trump.

Richard Grenell, American presidential envoy for special missions, expressed the hope that Vucic would recover. Sorry to miss you but I hope everything is fine, Grenell wrote on X.

The Populist chief of the Serbias also said that he would go to Russia later this month to attend a victory day parade in Moscow, despite warnings from the European Union officials that this could affect the Serbias attempt to join the block.

Vucic refused to join Western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. He was also under pressure at home after six months of persistent anti-corruption demonstrations launched by the collapse of a roof in a country station to the north which killed 16 people.

