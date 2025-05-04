



Last year, a state for high warnings after warning of MI5 Gai's fatal Iranian support activities.

The United Kingdom arrested eight men, including seven Iranians, as part of the two investigations on allegations of threats to national security.

The London Metropolitan Police said on Sunday that five men, including four people in Airan, were detained for preparing for terrorism, and the other three were held under the National Security Law to cope with the hostile behavior in 2023.

In the first operation on Saturday, the anti -terrorism police arrested four Iranians with other individuals who are still established in relation to suspected conspiracy in London, Swindon and Manchester.

The five men were between 29 and 46 years old, four Iran were arrested under the terrorist law, and the fifth person was detained in accordance with police and criminal evidence.

Dominic Murphy, a Metropolitan Polytan Police Controllorism, is a fast -moving investigation, and the police are seeking various investigations to establish a potential motivation and to be more dangerous to the public involved in this problem. I added.

In the second operation on the same day, the anti -terrorism police arrested three Iranians, 39, 44, and 55 years old in London, in accordance with the National Security Law, giving the law a greater authority to interfere with foreign interference and spies.

Metropolitan police said three London arrests were not related to five arrests yesterday.

The Minister of Home Affairs Yvette Cooper says the threat is serious, saying that the government is working with police and intelligence agencies to keep the state safely.

The British Intelligence Service Officer said last year that the United Kingdom has discovered 20 Iran -based plotes that have raised deadly threats since 2022 since 2022.

In 2023, the Austrian citizens were convicted of conducting hostile reconnaissance against Iranian International Headquarters, a critical broadcaster of the Iranian government.

The following year, a British reporter from Iran, who worked in Iran, stopped in London.

In February, British soldiers were sentenced to 14 years in prison after being convicted of surveillance.

Iran repeatedly rejected the proposal that attacking England was behind the conspiracy.

In March, Tehran summoned the British Ambassador and delivered official protests in response to accusation.

In October, Iran's spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei accused the British hosted a terrorist group that promoted violence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/4/uk-police-arrest-seven-iranians-over-alleged-threats-to-national-security The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos