Trump says I don't know when asked if he supported regular procedural rights | Donald Trump News





President Donald Trump said he was not sure that people in the United States are entitled to regular procedural rights guaranteed by the US Constitution while his administration aggressively pushes immigrants who have entered the country illegally and other non-citizens, including some detainees for pro-Palestinian activism and other political speeches.

Trump made his comments during an interview registered Friday in his Mar-A-Lago property in Florida and broadcast NBC news on Sunday to meet the press with Kristen Welker.

Welker asked Trump if he agreed with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said last month that, of course, all people in the United States are entitled to regular procedure, which generally obliges the government to provide an opinion and hearing before taking certain unfavorable legal actions.

I don't know. I am not, I am not a lawyer. I don't know, said Trump, adding that such a requirement would mean that Wed must have a million or two million or three million trials.

The fifth amendment to the constitutions provides for regular procedure, which means that a person has certain rights when it comes to being prosecuted for a crime. In addition, the 14th amendment indicates that no state can deny any person who under his jurisdiction the equality of law protection.

Trump added that his lawyers will obviously follow what the Supreme Court said.

He said he was pushing to expel some of the worst most dangerous people on earth, but that the courts put themselves on his way.

I was elected to get them out of here, and the courts prevent me from doing so, said Trump.

On April 19, judges of the Supreme Court temporarily prohibited the Trump administration from expelling a group of Venezuelan migrants which he accused of being gang members. The Trumps administration, which invoked a law rarely used in wartime of the 18th century, urged the judges to raise or refine their order.

US Solicitor General Dean John Sauer declared in a file before the Supreme Court that the detainees received a prior notice from their moves and had enough time to file complaints for a legal examination.

The Trump administration expelled hundreds of men without providing evidence of belonging to a gang. In an eminent case, that of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, the authorities ignored an order of the court which was supposed to protect him from the expulsion to El Salvador. US Immigration and Customs Avocats in matters of customs later recognized that his dismissal was an administrative error.

Third term?

In addition, Trump said in the NBC interview that the pursuit of a third presidential term was not something that I was looking for.

This is something that, to my knowledge, you are not allowed to do, said that Trump, who sometimes suggested that he would like to introduce himself for a third term.

The 22nd Constitutions amendment partly indicates: no one will be elected to the president's office more than twice.

In addition, Trump said that the American economy is in a period of transition, but he expects it to do in a fantastic way despite the economic disorders triggered by his prices.

He offered Sharp discharge when Welker noted that some Wall Street analysts now say that the chances of a recession increased.

Well, you know, say, some people of Wall Street say, said Trump. Well, I tell you something else. Some people from Wall Street say it was going to have the greatest economy in history.

He also diverted the blame for the 0.3% drop in the American economy in the first quarter, saying that he was not responsible for this.

I think the good parts are the Trump economy and the bad parts are the economy of Biden because it has done a terrible job, referring to its democratic predecessor, the former American president Joe Biden.

Trump also said that he would not withdraw the president of the federal reserve, Jerome Powell, whom the president criticized several times for not having evolved faster at reduced interest rates, before his mandate as president of the Fed ended in 2026.

Trump has threatened several times in recent weeks to dismiss Powell. His attacks occurred after Powell noted that the federal reserve which is responsible for the conduct of American monetary policy would maintain its unchanged key interest rate, while it seeks greater clarity on the effect of policy changes in fields such as immigration, taxation, regulations and prices.

During the interview, Trump also declared that he would extend the deadline of June 19 for Bytedance based in China to yield the American assets of Tiktok, the short video application used by 170 million Americans, if no agreement had been concluded by then.

I would like to see him, said Trump.

Trump said he had an ideal place for the application after helping him win young voters during the 2024 presidential election, adding, Tiktok is very interesting, but he will be protected.

