British and Italian operators form a team to send a strong message.





Royal Navy began the first major training of the year with NATO Allies, with HMS Prince of Wales leading MED Strike to the coast of Italy.

The British airline strike group, together with the Allied Navy and the Air Force in the Ionian Sea, participated in a week-long intensity movement, and eight months of mission began to start India-Pacific.

The exercise includes more than 8,000 people from NATOs, including two aircraft carriers, 21 warships, three submarines, 41 fast jets, 19 helicopters, 10 marine patrols, and 10 maritime patrols and 10 maritime patrols and 10 maritime patrols, British, Italy, Canada, France, Norwegian, Portugal, Spain, Truski and the United States.

Commander James Blackmore said, “This is a major moment in the global deployment of the British airline strike group and we will test our technology with NATO Allies in an important area that is fundamental to British security.

The amazing image shows a powerful British carrier strike group.

HMS Prince of Wales joins the F-35B Lightning Stealth Fighters and Astute Submarine, forming a powerful British-led accidental accident that is completely integrated with allied maritime forces. Italys flagship Cavour and her Carrier Strike Group play a key role, both of which focus on the anti-wave-lin war and complex maritime operation.

Exercise MED Strike is not only the first exercise of the UK CSG, but also a strategic demonstration of NATO's marine power. Commodore BlackMore said, “Working at the center of powerful NATO power sends a powerful message and clearly shows the phenomenal abilities of England.

The group's recent group participation in the recent exercise Neptune Strike contributed to the Euro Atlantic inhibitory operation according to the NATO command. Distribution is officially known as Operation Highmast.

Between the present and December, the aircraft carrier strike group will be operated with the airlines, sea and land forces from 12 united countries across the Mediterranean, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Japan and Australia.

Steel, salt and sacrifice in Wales' HMS Prince

This is the second full deployment of the British airline strike group, following the HMS Queen Elizabeths 2021 Mission. More than 4,500 British employees, including about 600 RAF staff, 900 soldiers, 2,500 sailors and the Royal Marine Corps, are participating in the highmast operation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ukdefencejournal.org.uk/british-italian-carriers-team-up-to-send-strong-message/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

