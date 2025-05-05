



The secret of American power and pre -eminence was better summarized over a century ago.

America, observed Jean Jules Jusserand, French ambassador to the United States during the First World War, was blessed among the nations. In the north and south, there were sympathetic and militarily weak neighbors; To the east, fish and west, fish. The United States was and are both a continental power and, in strategic terms, an island with all the security provided by these geography donations. No global power has never been so lucky. This unique physical security is true American exceptionalism.

The Americans hold this providential geography for acquired: their country wars are always away, and their neighbors are business partners and weekend escape destinations, not rivals or enemies. The ability of the United States to project the power of the whole world depends on technology and logistics, but it is finally based on the bases of safe border and friendly neighbors. But it may not be much longer. By threatening war with Canada and Mexico, Donald Trump erases the greatest strategic advantage of the Americas.

Normally, it would be difficult to find a more friendly pair of nations than the United States and Canada. Canadians and Americans share a common language (apart from Qubcois), sports leagues, 683 billion dollars in commerce and the longest unrestricted border in the world, more than 5,000 miles (8,000 km) long. Americans and Canadians fought side by side in the two world wars, as well as in Korea and Afghanistan.

Trump to covet from Canada is easy to make fun and reject. Since his return to duties in January, he has repeatedly declared that he wanted to make Canada the 51st state and took former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Governor Trudeau. In what could be a satire of September 11, American post-13th, Trump, the border of the border with Canada an artificial line that has no sense.

But Canadians don't laugh. Living alongside a superpower that has fought several wars in the past 20 years and now practices post-truth policy, they are angry and shaken.

Alcohol stores in Canada have fired American manufacturing alcohol from their shelves. The song of the star banner during the hockey and basketball matches caused huae from the stands. Canada's airline trips to the United States have crashed, sales of 70%tickets. Trudeau, not knowing that he was on a hot micro, told his ministerial colleagues that prevail over territorial greed was a real thing and that they should not reject him as a typical Trumpian fanfaron. Mark Carney, successor to Trudeaus, warned the Canadians that the long-standing partnership with the United States, depending on the deepening of the integration of our economies and close security and military cooperation, is over.

Earlier this year, Pierre Poilievre, the candidate of conservative parties in the national elections of Canada, experienced a huge lead in the ballot box and seemed to become the next Prime Minister. But the Canadians did not like Trump apparently helped Carney, a new political coming and the candidate of the liberal parties (despite the Trumps of Hairy Trumps in an interview with Fox News, perhaps because Hairyvre, reacting to his fall in survey, pivoted to criticize the President). Carneys' survey numbers jumped, Hairy dived and this week, Carney won the elections, but he is not about to preside over the annexation of Canadas. According to Carneys' account in conversations, Trump spoke of his vision of Canada as a 51st state of the United States, which Carney rejected.

Americans are likely to find the idea of ​​a security threat from ridiculous Canada. Some of Canada's antipathy asset is based on its derisory defense expenses, less than 1.5% of GDP, making Canada one of the Natos Laggards. But Canadian capacities are essential for the defense of the American homeland. Canadian long -term and short -range Canadian radars provide most of the NWS warning system (NWS), which protects against planes and missiles entering North America via the North Pole. A Canadian NWS withdrawal would decrease the United States’s capacity for strategic defense and deterrence. Although such a decision of Canada is normally unthinkable, if it fears the invasion, as it has reason to do now, it can take measures that have so far been beyond the area of ​​the possibility.

If the actions against Canada wins the minds, its position towards Mexico is more explainable, although much more dangerous. Trump took this gold mechanical staircase to Trump Tower in June 2015 and announced his first presidential offer with a rant against Mexican immigrants. During the decade since then, the Republican Party has come to consider the Mexican drug cartels, if not the Mexican state itself, as a major threat to the United States, even if Mexico has moved China to become the largest trading partner in the USS.

With Trump of return to power, reality begins to correspond to rhetoric. American troops in active service are now on the southern border and the Mexican drug cartels have been officially qualified as foreign terrorist groups, providing for the legal pretext to the President to order American soldiers to enter Mexican territory and destroy them. American surveillance drones monitor fentanyl laboratories in Mexico by a mutual agreement, but the Mexican president, Claudia Sheinbaum, excluded that they are used to hit the drug cartels, which US officials have discussed.

Although Trump has issued an executive decree on the first day of his second term, declaring an emergency at the American-Mexican border, active service troops that have been deployed there are currently not engaged in the application of laws, which prohibits American law, providing only logistical support for customs and border protection. But was Trump to invoke the insurrection law of 1807 at a given time, which could change and the army could begin to apprehend and hold Mexican migrants.

Any unilateral American military intervention in Mexico would be reckless. With some of the largest cities in the USS a few hours before the border, the cartels would have many reprisal possibilities, which would in turn cause American climbing. Civil deaths caused by US military strikes could trigger major interior conflicts in Mexico, a country of 130 million people, to the point of creating a refugee tidal tide. American geography protected him from most of the consequences of his disastrous post-September 11 wars in the Grand Middle East. But the American luck would be ultimately exhausted if Trump was trying to relaunch a version of the war against terrorism through the southern border.

With the wars that were raging in Europe and the Middle East and Trump who playing with unprecedented prices on many American partners and allies, the benefits of Trumps America's policies seem to be mainly in Europe and Asia. But the most free and serious threats to American safety and prosperity are closer to home.

Barely three months after his second term, Donald Trump damaged, perhaps even irrevocably, relations with his countries two neighbors and the largest trade partners. Few American presidents have committed a greater strategic professional fault. No one did it with such speed. If the president wants to identify something he realized that none of his modern predecessors has, this feat would certainly be eligible.

Gil Barndollar is a non -resident stock market at the Defense Priorities Foundation. Rajan Menon is Professor Emeritus of International Relations of Spitzer at Powell school, the City College in New York and a principal researcher at the Saltzman Institute of Columbia University.

