



London (AP) British counter -terrorism executives attacked unaware of on Sundays, and the other three arrested three Iranian men for national security threats, police said. The government has called them the largest opposite national threat and counter -terrorism over the years.

According to the terrorism Act, the Metropolitan Police suspected that five men between the 29 and 46 years of age in various parts of the United Kingdom in various parts of the United Kingdom under the terrorism method were suspected of preparing for terrorism on Saturday.

The four are Iranian citizens, and the fifth nationality was still established.

The police said the attack aimed at a single position that was not named for operational reasons. It is said to be given advice and support on the premises.

All suspects have questioned and have not been prosecuted at the police station. The police said they are looking for several real estate in London, the Manchester region in the northwest of England, and Swin money in the western United Kingdom.

Blue Pants's forensic officers took pictures at home in Locke Dale, Greater Manchester, where one of the men was detained. Three of the counter attacks occurred in the Manchester region and one in London and Swin money.

Locke Dale's resident of Kyle Warren listened to Sky News a huge hit and saw a total of 20 or 30 police officers in his neighbor's house.

We saw the man pulled out of the back, and basically pulled the side entrance and threw it on all bushes and handcuffed.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of The Forces Counter Terrorism Command, said the police are still trying to establish their motivation and see if they can be more dangerous to the public.

Apart from this, three other Iranians aged 39, 44, and 55 were arrested for suspicion of national security crimes as part of their unrelated investigation in London, police said.

The Minister of Home Affairs Yvette Cooper said it is two major operations that reflect some of the greatest opposite threats and counter -terrorism we have seen in recent years.

The UK's domestic information service warned that the threats of attackers related to Tehran are increasing. Cooper said it is important to continue to investigate whether arrest is connected to Iranian countries. She said that this reflects the complexity of the kind of challenge to the national security we are facing.

In October, Ken McCallum, head of the MI5 domestic security service, has solved 20 deadly plotes supported by Iran since 2022, targeting Iran in the UK.

He said that if the conflict in the Middle East deepened, there was a risk of increasing or expanding Iranian invasion in England.

In March 2024, Pouria Zeraati, a presenter of the Iranian government's critical television station, stabbed his legs outside his house in London. Later, two people were arrested in Romania and were charged with attack.

The level of UKS official terror threats is quite in the middle of the 5 -point scale. In other words, attack is possible.

___

The previous version of this story claimed that there was a charges in London. The police did not specify the location.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/uk-iran-police-terror-plot-arrests-1e46a5aad07ae6a54e0aba04a6df7718 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos