In the United States to send a renovated Patriot Air Defense system from Israel to Ukraine, reports the NYT

A Patriot -based air defense system based in Israel will be transferred to Ukraine after renovation, the New York Times reported on May 4, citing four current and former anonymous officials.

Depending on the publication, the Western allies also discuss the logistics of the supply of additional Germany or Greece systems while Russia degenerates its attacks across Ukraine.

The sources have refused to go into the details of the position of US President Donald Trump on the decision or to clarify whether this decision was launched before taking office during the administration of former president Joe Biden.

This decision comes in the middle of a strong increase in Russian strikes which caused many victims in Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, Odesa, Kharkiv and kyiv.

Kyiv has always pressed Western partners to strengthen Ukraine air defenses, warning that its current capacities are insufficient to counter the scale of Russian missiles and drone attacks.

The Patriot system, a platform of air surface missiles manufactured in the United States, is widely recognized for its high precision detection, its follow-up and its interception of aircraft, cruise and ballistics missiles.

According to the New York Times, Ukraine currently has eight patriotic systems, of which only six are operational. The other two would have undergone a renovation.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated the urgent need for Ukraine air defense in an interview on April 13 with CBS News, saying kyiv was ready to buy 10 American manufacturing systems for $ 15 billion to protect densely populated cities.

“We will find the money and pay for everything,” said Zelensky, emphasizing Ukraine's intention to buy, not to ask for additional systems.

Despite Kyiv calls, Trump rejected the request on April 14, accusing Zelensky of “always trying to buy missiles” and falsely blame Ukraine for prompting war.

Trump's tone on Ukraine has changed in recent weeks. On April 24, he criticized a Russian strike on kyiv who killed at least nine civilians and injured 87, the appellant “not necessary” and urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the attacks.

Shortly after having taken office, Trump threatened to impose prices and sanctions on Russia to force negotiations, saying that “we can do it in the simple way or the hard way”, although no measure has been materialized so far.

Trump recently questioned Russia's intention to seek peace, while Moscow continues to reject a complete cease-fire agreement, intensifying attacks on Ukrainian civil zones.

