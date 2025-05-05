What time is the last season 2, episode 4 of tonight? How to look





“The Last of Us” is back tonight, May 4, but some of our favorite characters are not.

Fans are still in shock from the loss of Joel de Pedro Pascal, who was shocked in a shocking way in episode 2 of the second season of the show.

In last week's episode, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) promises to take revenge on the people who killed him. She and Dina (Isabela Merced) venture.

Meanwhile, the show also presents the Séaphites, a faction of people who love someone called the Prophet.

The world of “The Last of Us” is developing. Here's how to watch season 2, episode 4.

What time is the new episode of the last of us broadcast?

The last season 2, episode 4 will be broadcast at 9 p.m. He / PT.

Where to watch the last of us

The last season 2, episode 4 will be broadcast live on HBO and will simultaneously deposit on Max for streaming.

How many episodes of The Last of Us remain?

There are seven episodes this season. After the episode tonight, there will be three episodes.

What happened during season 2, episode 3 of “The Last of Us”?

The episode partially treated the benefits of Joel's death.

Tommy (Gabriel Luna), Joel's brother, sees his body and tells him to give Sarah, Joel's daughter who died in the pilot episode, his love.

Ellie, meanwhile, wakes up in the hospital by remembering the death of Joel in the hands of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever).

She has an interaction with Gail (Catherine O'Hara), the resident therapist of Jackson, about the curious words that Joel said to Gail before I died: I saved her, “he said.

Months later, a meeting of the town hall meets to vote on Ellie's proposal to avenge the death of Joel. They understood that the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), based in Seattle was behind. The council votes Ellie's proposal, but she decides to go with Dina anyway.

On the way to Seattle, Ellie stops at the grave of Joel. They go to Seattle at the end of the episode and also have an idea of ​​their opponents.

The public see a faction of the Séaphites, a religious group, at the start of the episode. Ellie and Dina go through them later and they were all killed by the WLF.

Surely, a fight is ahead of Dina and Ellie

