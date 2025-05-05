



President Donald Trump says that he will reach films made in foreign countries with 100%prices, while increasing trade disputes with nations around the world.

Trump said he authorized the US trade representative to start the process to impose the levy because the American film industry died “very fast death”.

He blamed a “concerted effort” by other countries which offer incentives to attract filmmakers and studios, which he described as a “national security threat”.

“It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!” Trump said about his social platform for truth. “We want films made in America, once again!”

Since his return to the White House in January, Trump has imposed prices on the countries of the world.

He argues that prices stimulate American manufacturers and protect jobs – but the world economy has been launched in chaos, and the prices of world goods should increase.

Before its inauguration, Trump appointed three movie stars – Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone – to be special ambassadors responsible for promoting commercial opportunities in Hollywood, which he described as a “very very disturbed place”.

“They will serve me special envoys in order to bring Hollywood, who has lost a lot of business in the past four years in foreign countries, a backbigger, better and stronger than ever!” Trump wrote at the time.

US trade secretary Howard Lungick responded to the last announcement, saying “we are there”.

The United States remains a large cinematographic production center worldwide despite the challenges, according to the research firm of the ProdPro cinema industry.

Its latest annual report shows that the country has seen $ 14.54 billion (10.94 billion) in production spending last year. It was down 26% since 2022, however.

Countries that attracted an increase in spending during the same period include Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United Kingdom, the report.

Even before this last announcement, the American cinema industry was affected by the fallout from Trump's trade policies.

In April, China said it reduced its quota of American films authorized in the country.

“The bad action of the American government to abuse prices on China will inevitably reduce the favor of the domestic public towards American films,” said China Film Administration.

“We will follow the rules of the market, will respect the choice of the public and moderately reduce the number of imported American films.”

Trump struck China the hardest with its pricing salvo, imposing import taxes up to 145% on goods from there.

Its administration said last month that when new prices are added to those existing, levies from certain Chinese products could reach 245%.

Beijing retaliated with a 125% import right on goods in the United States.

Other countries are currently faced at an American price of 10% until a break on higher levies expired in July.

Addressing journalists in the Air Force One on Sunday, Trump said that he met many countries, including China, on commercial agreements.

However, he added that he did not intend to speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this week – despite the previous reports according to which Washington had approached Beijing of the holding of commercial negotiations.

When asked if trade agreements would be announced this week, Trump said that it could “very well be”, but did not give any details.

Earlier, Trump reported that he could be willing to reduce prices on China.

“At one point, I will lower them, because otherwise, you could never do business with them, and they want to do a lot,” he said in an interview broadcast on Sunday on NBC Meet the Press.

