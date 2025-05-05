Trump says that he will put 100% price on films made outside of us





President Trump said he would impose a 100% price on films produced outside the United States, proclaiming in an article on social networks on Sunday that the problem posed a national security threat.

Trump said that he had authorized Jamieson Greer, the United States representative, to start the taxation process of all the films that occur in our country that are produced in foreign land. Trump added that this is a concerted effort of other nations and, therefore, a national security threat.

The cinematographic association, which represents the biggest Hollywood studios in Washington, refused to comment. The latest economic impact report of associations, based mainly on government data and published in 2023, has shown that the film industry has generated a positive balance of American exchanges for all the main markets in the world.

As is often the case with Mr. Trumps' statements on social networks, he was not quite clear what he was talking about. Did he sign a film, including independent foreign language films intended for cinemas and art films that play exclusively on streaming services?

Would such a price apply only to films receiving tax incentives from foreign countries or a film with scenes filmed abroad? What about postproductions visual effects? A single superhero film can often involve half a dozen specialized companies scattered around the world.

Technically speaking, the vast majority of films presented in American cinemas are produced in American written scripts, planning of managed preproduction, the main actors, edited images and added sound. But Hollywood has turned more and more to foreign places for the rolving part of the cameras of the film creation process because, as for so much traditional manufacturing, it is much cheaper.

Great Britain, Hungary, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and other countries offer tax incentives that Disney, Warner Bros., Universal Pictures and other large film companies, including Netflix and Amazon, used. International localities are also often supplemented with lower labor costs.

Consequently, thousands of film workers in the middle class of American cameras, decorators, lighting technicians, makeup artists, caterers, electricians have seen the work evaporate. According to the international alliance of the theatrical scene employees, around 18,000 full -time jobs have been eliminated in the past three years, mainly in California.

As much as California becomes to the entertainment industry what Detroit has become for the automotive industry, Michael F. Miller Jr., vice-president of the union, said last month to Times last month.

Sometimes the cost of shipping accessories and people abroad ends up costing studios more than they hope to save with tax credits. But more often than not, the producers say, the cost of labor in California is prohibitive. The budget is the budget, and these budgets continue to tighten. The cutting -edge streaming is over, fewer people go to the cinemas and the studios do not get dollars of DVD sales.

Governor Gavin Newsom pushed more than double the available funding for the state -of -the -art incentive program. Under pressure from voters and several coalitions that were formed after the recent forest fires in Los Angeles and the surrounding area, California legislators have also proposed bills that would increase its film tax credit.

In January, shortly before his inauguration, Trump declared in an article on social networks he had appointed Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight as special ambassadors in order to bring Hollywood, who has lost many cases in the past four years to foreign countries, larger, better and stronger than ever!

The actors, each an enthusiastic supporter of the president, have not yet done anything publicly, although Mr. Voight, who is the father of Angelina Jolies, met some unions and studio leaders during a private information tour.

Matt Stevens contributed the reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/04/business/trump-tariffs-movies.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos