Abu Dhabi Artificial Intelligence Group G42 is expected to develop in the United States, because the state of Gulf rich in oil plans to invest dozens of billions of dollars in the country and position itself as a world leader in emerging technology.

The IA company recently created an American company as part of a decision to increase its presence in the country, according to business files.

The AI ​​group, supported by the sovereign investor of Abu Dhaba Mubadala, confirmed to the Financial Times that he was attached to the expansion of the American market and established a legal entity to this strategy.

People familiar with the case added that some of the G42S subsidiaries that include AI applications, Cloud Computing and Data Center should make announcements on American business plans in the coming months.

The expansion occurs while the United Arab Emirates are betting greatly on AI, putting technology at the heart of its economic diversification plans and even legislation. This led to even greater investments in the United States as part of a thrust to deepen collaboration on powerful technology.

The G42 is chaired by the powerful National Security Advisor to UAES, Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, who directed Abu Dhabis Ai's efforts with Washington and clearly saw the United States as the most important source of AI technology.

A greater American presence will help Abu Dhabi companies to make these investments, people said.

Sheikh Tahnoon met President Donald Trump at the White House in March, during a trip to strengthen bilateral cooperation. The White House said after the visit that the United Arab Emirates embarked on an investment framework of 1.4 TN and 10 years in the United States, eclipping the $ 600 billion who has committed to investing four years by a Saudi regional rival.

Deposits show that a company called G42 USA was formed in Delaware in January. Its subsidiary Cloud and Enterprise Core42 has already opened businesses in the United States and has announced its intention to launch its services in the country.

The G42 last year moved to invest $ 335 million in Cerebras American flea manufacturers, an agreement that was authorized by the United States (CFIUS) Commission (CFIUS) last month, although it was only authorized to buy unotented shares.

The Abu Dhabi groups move to accelerate its expansion under the Trump administration occurs after the director general of Peng Xiao G42S, born in China, who has become a water citizen sought to reduce links with suppliers of Chinese equipment, including Huawei after control by American legislators.

Last year, Microsoft invested $ 1.5 billion for minority participation in G42. He also has other American investors, including the Ray Dalios Family Office and the investment company Silver Lake.

Additional details of G42S expansion in the United States remain clear. The Khazna group data center has told the FT that it did not intend to immediately start working in the United States.

Although it was currently focusing on APAC opportunities and other priority regions, developed developments thanks to the expansion of the G42 in the United States and will seek to support and grow in parallel with this initiative when the time comes, said Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khaznas.

In the midst of President Donald Trumps Tariff Blitz, officials of the United Arab Emirates wanted to highlight the will of the Gulf States to bet on long-term America, as well as its favorable trade surplus with the United States.

Water investment establishments are probably one of the largest foreign direct investors in the US economy for 20 years, said Mubadala Director Khaldoon Al Mubarak at a conference in Washington last month.

Additional Tim Bradshaw reporting in London and George Hammond in San Francisco

