China risks deeper deflation by diverting exports to the internal market





Shenzhen, China – April 12: A woman checks her smartphone while passing a lively intersection in front of a store of members of the Sam's Club and a McDonald's restaurant on April 12, 2025 in Shenzhen, in China.

Cheng Xin | Getty Images News

While the prices of Heaven-Haut kill the American orders of Chinese products, the country has endeavored to help exporters to divert sales to the internal market of a decision that threatens to lead the second world economy in a deeper deflation.

Local Chinese governments and large companies have expressed support to help exporters with a price for redirect their products to the internal market for sale. JD.com, Tencent and Douyin, Tiktok's sister application in China, are among the electronic commerce giants promoting sales of these goods to Chinese consumers.

Sheng Qiuping, vice-minister of trade, in a press release, described the vast internal market of China last month as a crucial stamp for exporters in external shocks, urging local authorities to coordinate the efforts to stabilize exports and strengthening consumption.

“The side effect is a fierce war of prizes among Chinese companies,” Yingke Zhou, Chinese Chinese economist at Barclays Bank, said.

JD.com, for example, has promised 200 billion yuan ($ 28 billion) to help exporters and has set up a dedicated section on its platform for goods intended for American buyers, with discounts up to 55%.

An influx of goods at reduced prices intended for the American market would also erode the profitability of companies, which in turn would weigh employment, said Zhou. Uncertain job prospects and concerns about revenue stability have already contributed to consumer demand.

After placing just over zero in 2023 and 2024, the consumer price index slipped into a negative territory, down two consecutive months in February and March. The producer prices index dropped for a 29th consecutive month in March, down 2.5% compared to the previous year, to invite its strongest decline in four months.

While the trade war reverses the export orders, the deflation of the wholesale prices of China will probably improve at 2.8% in April, against 2.5% in March, according to a team of economists from Morgan Stanley. “We believe that the price impact will be the most acute in this quarter, because many exporters have interrupted their production and their expeditions to the United States”

During the full year, Shan Hui, chief economist of China at Goldman Sachs, expects the Chinese IPC to fall to 0%, compared to growth of 0.2% in annual sliding in 2024, and IPP decrease by 1.6% compared to a drop of 2.2% last year.

“Prices will have to fall for national buyers and others to help absorb the excess offer left by American importers,” said Shan, adding that manufacturing capacity may not adapt quickly to “sudden rate increases”, probably aggravating overcapacity problems in certain industries.

Goldman projects the real gross domestic product of China to increase only 4.0% this year, even if the Chinese authorities set the growth target from 2025 to “around 5%”.

Survival game

US President Donald Trump reduced prices on Chinese products imported to 145% this year, the highest level of a century, which prompted Beijing to retaliate with additional 125% samples. Prices at these prohibitive levels have seriously reached trade between the two countries.

Beijing's concerted efforts to help exporters unload the goods affected by American prices may not be more than a stop measure, said Shen Meng, director of the Boutique Investment Bank based in Beijing Chanson & Co.

The loss of access to the American market has deepened the stumps on Chinese exporters, accumulating on a low domestic demand, intensifying price wars, thin razor margins, payment delays and high rates of return.

“For exporters who have been able to charge higher prices for American consumers, sale on the Chinese internal market is only a way to clean the invend inventory.

The pressed margins can force certain exporting companies to close the store, while others could choose from operating at a loss, just to prevent factories from sitting inactive, said Shen.

While more and more companies were closing or reducing operations behind, the benefits will spread on the job market. Shan de Goldman Sachs estimates that 16 million jobs, more than 2% of Chinese labor, is involved in the production of products related to the United States.

The Trump administration last week ended the “minimis” exemptions that had enabled Chinese electronic commerce like Shein and Temu to ship low value plots to the United States without paying prices.

“The abolition of the minimis rule and the drop in cash flows are growing many small and medium -sized businesses to insolvency,” said Wang Dan, director of China in the Eurasia Group political consultancy, warning that job losses accumulate in export regions.

It estimates the urban unemployment rate to reach an average of 5.7% this year, above the official objective of 5.5%, Wang said.

Beijing holds the fire power of stimulus

The rise in exports in recent years has helped China compensate for the trail of a property crisis that has struck investments and consumer spending, tense government finances and the banking sector.

Ailments in the real estate sector, associated with American prohibitive prices, mean “the economy should face two major trails simultaneously,” Ting Lu, chief of China in Nomura, in a recent note, warned that the risk is a demand for demand for worse than expected “.

Despite assembly calls to a more robust stimulus, many economists believe that Beijing will probably wait to see concrete signs of economic deterioration before it has a tax firepower.

“The authorities do not consider deflation as a crisis, rather, [they are] Fradiating low prices as a buffer to support household savings during an economic transition period, “said Wang of the Eurasia group.

Asked about the potential impact of increased competition on the Chinese market, the professor of the University of Beijing Justin Yifu Lin said that Beijing can use tax, monetary and other policies to stimulate purchasing power.

“The challenge that the United States is faced with is greater than that of China,” he told Mandarin on April 21, translated by CNBC. Lin is dean of the Institute of New Structural Economy.

It expects the current tariff situation to be resolved soon, but has not shared a specific delay. While China retains production capacities, Lin said that it would take at least a year or two for the United States to reshape manufacturing, which means that American consumers are affected by higher prices in the meantime.

Evelyn Cheng de CNBC contributed to this story.

