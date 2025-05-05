



The London Metropolitan Police police arrested eight men, including seven Iranian police officers in the UK, said the London Metropolitan Police on Sunday morning.

The police said that one of the conspiracy claimed is a planned attack on a particular building.

The Secretary of Interior, Yvette Cooper, said that arrest is a serious event that shows continuous requirements to adjust our response to national security threats.

She added: The government supports all the measures and security evaluations necessary to continue to cooperate with the police and intelligence agencies to maintain the state safely.

Metropolitan police said five men were detained all over the United Kingdom on Saturdays on suspicion of preparing for terrorism against the commander.

Four of them were Iranian citizens and the fifth nationality is still being established, MET said.

In another anti -terrorism operation on the same day, three Iranians were arrested in London, MET said in a separate statement.

Ken McCallum, head of the UK MI5 domestic security service, said in October that his agents and police have solved 20 deadly plotes supported by Iran since 2022, and they aimed at the people living in the UK.

The spy officer said that the MI5 was unprecedented at the time and saw the plot of Iran after the plot.

The first operation included five arrests in Swindon, West London, Stockport, Rochdale, and Manchester, supported by police officers from terrorist policies, Greater Manchester Police and Wilt Sher police.

As part of the investigation, police officers said they are searching for various addresses in the Greater Manchester, London and Swindon.

MET said police officers contacted the affected site to provide advice and support.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Mets Counter Terrorism Command, urged the public to be bound to the public and deliver relevant information they may have seen or heard.

This is a fast -moving investigation and we are working closely with people on the affected site to maintain an update, he said.

The survey is still in the early stages, and we are exploring various inquiries to establish potential motivation and to see if there may be more risk to the public.

In the second work, MET said that search is in progress at three addresses. MET said the investigation is not related to the arrest of five people.

The police did not disclose the details of suspected conspiracy by citing the reasons for operation.

