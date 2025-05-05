The last of us season 2, episode 4: Seattle Slew





Season 2, episode 4

It is comforting to know so long after the collapse of civilization, some television clichs will persist. As: if a woman vomits unexpectedly in an episode, in the next episode, we will discover that she is pregnant.

It will therefore go with Dina, who has vomited in recent weeks the last of us after having tripped in human corpses, and noted at the time that her reaction was unusual, since she often sees (and feels) of the dead. Indeed, in this week's episode, Dina finds pregnancy tests in a pharmacy in Seattle and tries several. They all appear positive.

Dina does not say anything to Ellie or to those of us who look at the house who had not already guessed her secret before the end of the episode, after the two have just escaped several waves of wolves and zombies. His confession retroactively lends everything that these two women have just experienced. They have so much more at risk now.

As was the case last week, a good part of this episode is devoted to watching Dina and Ellies relationshipship Blossom. They bounce sardonic and without leaving in both directions. (Ellie, when Dina explores alone: ​​cry if something tries to kill you. Dina: it's the plan.) They share stories of their past, with Dina admitting that when she was little, she said to her mother, she loved boys and girls to whom her mother said, no, you like boys. They also fall into each other, making passionate love.

Overall, there are three major revelations that Dina and Ellie share. One is pregnancy. The other is that they have feelings for each other. And due to extenuating circumstances, Ellie also reveals to Dina that she is sheltered from the infection in Cordyceps. (I will come back to this later.)

Unlike last week, the whole charming chithat is balanced with a painful action. Dina and Ellies Expedition in Seattle are silent, underlined by a trip to an abandoned music store, where Ellie Serenades Dina with a beautiful acoustic interpretation of A-Has takes me. The scene is beautifully staged and lit, with sunburn with a hole covered with weeds and consumption in the wall. In the end, Dina says that Joel taught Ellie well. In a calm voice charged with meaning, Ellie replies, he did.

Then it's time to go to business. Looking for an exploded window on the second floor in what seems to be the headquarters of the Wolves, an old TV studio Dina and Ellie sneaks and find a half-dozen dead wolves, overwhelmed and hung on the ceiling. The logo of worship that we saw at the crossroads last week is painted in the blood on the wall, as well as words to rent their prophet. (Feel her love.) Before Dina and Ellie have time to taste, another group of wolves runs with rifles, and our heroes must rush to find places to hide.

It is the first of the two consecutive fascinating hunting sequences. First Dina and Ellie escape from the television studio, after Ellie tried to attack and stifle a much larger and stronger wolf. Once back in the street, women are crawling through a crevasse, their pursuers are too big to adapt. This leads them to an old Seattle public transport tunnel, where they find an old rusty train to cover themselves and an unleashed horde of the infected to destroy their opponents.

As I have already mentioned, I have never played any of the last video games. I can imagine that a large part of their appeal is scenes like this, where Ellie and Dina fight dozens of monsters that move their arms through the train windows and tighten through the hole they can find. As always, it is the absence of zombie's lunch that makes these moments terrifying. (Surely game players should be killed a lot.)

There are two other large sets this week, which both involve a new character: Isaac Dixon (Jeffrey Wright), one of the Wolves leaders. (Wright expressed the character of the game.) We meet him at the start of the episode, in a prologue set in 2018, when Seattle was still a quarantine area controlled by the Fedra. Isaac was then a soldier of the Fedra, tired of the way in which the organization suppressed the rights of citizens while calling them sarcastically the voters. He concluded an agreement with the Liberation Fronts of Washington Hanrahan (Alanna Ubach), leading his colleagues from Fedra to a deadly ambush.

Eleven years later, we again catch Isaac, in a fantasy cuisine, questioning one of these marked worship members, Malcolm (Ryan Masson), undressed. Isaac and wolves call these people as scars, but this term is used derogatory. Malcolm insists with challenge to be called Séaphite. Isaac gives an animated speech on the way in the past, he liked to cook, and how he always wanted a good set of copper kitchen utensils as he has access now. (The strange advantages of the apocalypse, he reflects.) Then he uses a hot pan to threaten Malcolm.

Isaac says he wants to know where the scars will then attack. He also suggests that he wants to take revenge on the children of wolf that worship killed. (Malcolm resumes that the wolves first killed the seaphite children. It is an endless cycle, apparently.)

But what Isaac really seems to want is that this real believer admits that her prophet is a false and her lifestyle is a joke. We have automatic weapons and hospitals, says Isaac. You, rifles, bolt rifles, bows and arrows and superstition. Before Isaac draws him dead, Malcolm smiles and says, every day, one of your wolves comes to see the truth and takes him to their hearts, adding, none of us never leaves to become a wolf.

There is much to say about wolves and seaphites. There are only three episodes left this season, and the number of illuminating extensive flashbacks that we have not yet loaned is to accumulate.

I don't complain. It is good to know that it remains so much fertile soil to harvest in the last of us, either this season or the next one. In addition, it is logical to spend so much time developing chemistry between Ellie and Dina, now that Dina has taken Jelss places as a person who cares most of her. They are a winning pair. Externally, they present themselves as so young and so insufficiently serious. Inside, they are made of steel.

This brings me back to the reason why Ellie must reveal her immunity. Dina and Ellie are finally able to escape the transit tunnel by making its way through a rusty door of turnstile, but not before Ellie pulls her arm as appropriate, leaving a little to prevent a zombie from walking on Dina. After finding refuge in a former theater hall, Dina reluctantly lifts a pistol to shoot Ellie, certain that she is now infected. Ellie urges Dina to watch her while she sleeps, promising that she will wake up in the same way.

I would die for you, I would, said Ellie. But that's not what has just happened.

It is after that Ellie has proven itself that the two snuggle together and make their remaining confessions, starting with Dina admitting, I know what you think of me, and Ellie responding with a real and adorable surprise how? I hid him very well. When Dina talks to him about pregnancy, Ellie said, he had the same a baby. I mean us and also, I suppose, Jesse. In an impressed tone, he adds, I'm going to be a dad.

At the end of the episode, Dina and Ellie intend to chat on the radio, and they recognize the name of one of the wolves who was in Jackson. They look on the horizon to Lake Hill, where the radio message is from, and they see explosions and hear shots. Together, says Dina, taking the hand Ellies as they go to the next phase of their adventure, nervous but determined. The stakes are higher now. Dinas killing for two.

Secondary quests

It is wild what pieces of cultural memory have and did not survive the apocalypse. For example: when Dina and Ellie see rainbow flags and graffiti of pride around the Capitol Hill district, they have no idea what it means.

The fascination of Ellies for NASA returns when she and Dina meet three burned skeletons, which prompted an Ellie to say perhaps too excited, like Apollo 1!

The marquee in the theater where Ellie and Dina refer sick ha, with the low glimpse of a little missing. This is apparently a reference to a fictitious group in video games last of US.

In the music store, Ellie looks at some vinyl records. What do you think would it appreciate? The legend of the Bob Marleys collection is quite timeless and perpetually popular. But tears for fears, the injury is an anxious classic, perfect for any adolescent who assumes a lot of guilt and regret.

In 2018, Isaac was offended to Fedra for calling the voters of ordinary people. Eleven years later, he called out his enemy scars. Power corrupts.

