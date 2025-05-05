So much happy rainbow city





The last of us

Credit: HBO

Season 2 of the last of us has been a little mixed so far, with really captivating moments and strange choices that have passed the season to a wobbly start. I am happy to say that it finally found its place in the fourth episode. Spoilers to come.

Ive had many complaints about the casting in this show and, like many others, were worried about the ability of Bella Ramseys to play an older and more difficult Ellie. The first of season 2 really worried me, although I always blame the strange writing choices that Ramsey. She has become a strangely hostile, reckless and odious teenager rather than the old version of the character she should be now.

Well, it seems that the writers do exactly what I suspected: to make Ellie act in this way so that her change after the death of Jelss is more obvious. I always think that we could have done without this degree of contrast, but at least we arrived at a point where Ellie's show version is more in line with the game on which the show is based.

The scene that really won me this episode is taken directly from the game. Ellie finds a guitar in a music boutique to which she and Dina come, listens and begins to play on me by A-HA. She is really good too! It's a powerful emotional moment. Dinas' reaction first listens to joyfully before wiping tears that really navel. I have often described the video game as too dark, but I sometimes forget that he also had these really great character moments. Small beauty pockets to give us a break from all the horror.

Ellie and Dina

Credit: HBO

There is a lot of horror, of course, and something that I really appreciated this season compared to the first is the doubling of the number of people infected with our heroes. The battle of Jackson certainly had a lot, and in this episode, we get another large intense scene in the Seattle metro while Ellie and Dina first run Wolves, then a horde of zombies. Ellie ends up saving Dina as they try to pass through a slowdown in turn by pushing her arm in an infected mouth. She bites and, having never revealed her immunity to Dina, this leads to tense moments when it seems that Dina can shoot her on the spot.

Ellie is forced to tell her the truth at this stage, and when Dina has no choice but to accept it, she makes her own confessions: she is pregnant with Baby mass. We suspected that, of course. She vomited a lot and it was quite obvious that she had found a pregnancy test at the start of the episode. Now that it is confirmed, Ellie is naturally worried about her and tells her that she does not have to come with her to find Abby. Naturally, Dina decreases. They go together or not at all.

The two end up doing it after these revelations, and things become quite warm and disturbed. I found it a little annoying only because Ramsey still looks like Shes Fourteen, while Isabela Merced looks at his age (23). However, it is pleasant to see these two find a little happiness and to release in such terrible straits.

Can say it is said slightly. Seattle is at war. Wolves and scars kill themselves on the left and right. At one point, while the two cross Seattle, they notice rainbow flags. Why are there so many rainbows? Dina asks, since none of them knows the LGBTQ symbolism they represent. I don't know, Ellie answers. They were perhaps all optimists. Later, when they find a bunch of Fedra dead soldiers, Ellie Quips: So much for Happy Proud Town. I had a good laugh at that. This is a show that needs a lot of the comic relief that it can bring together.

Isaac

Credit: HBO

Unfortunately, the factions are also what bothers me the most right now. Wolves are fine. They were a rebellious force fighting against Fedra earlier in the apocalypse and in many ways, they became the very thing they used to hate. We meet their chief, Isaac played by the alum of Westworld Jeffrey Wright who, we discover, was formerly a commander of the Fedra until he turns on his own men. Later, we see him torturing and questioning a scar fanatic, burning his flesh with copper pans. The scar tells him that they will never win, because the wolves join the worship of the Séaphites every day, but no seaphite joins the Wolves.

The problem here, for me at least, is that the scars are so caricatured. It was also a problem in the game. They remind me of a Walking Dead group, and it is not a flattering comparison. They fight with knives and arches and arrows, wear medieval dresses and shave their heads. They do not use electricity or modern technology. I don't care about the fanatic of your group, if you face a force with machine guns that you will lose. The story is strewn with such confrontations. In a show that prides itself on realism, the scars feel very moved. However, the war provides additional strata of conflict so that our heroes can sail while they are looking for Abby.

Speaking of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), we have still not seen it since episode 2, and we only have three episodes left. The big question I have is to know so well to the final, and if it means that season 3 will follow the same route as the video game. This seems more and more probably given the time we have left in the season.

All in all, it was a very strong episode which definitely helped to deepen the chemistry and the dynamics between the two main characters and gave us a very great action of zombies (I know that they are not really zombies, but they can as well be). Dina is not Joel, but at least she is very nice. The musical moment was by far my favorite and gives me the hope that other large musical songs of the game will later appear in flashbacks.

What did you think of this week's episode?

