American automotive workers react to Trump's pricing policiesExBulletin





President Trump has repeatedly promised that he would save the American automotive industry and that aggressive prices would stimulate this renewal of industry. But how do we feel the workers of auto-workmen?

Don Gonyea, host:

President Trump has repeatedly promised that he would save the American automotive industry and that aggressive prices would stimulate this renewal of industry. This weekend, a 25% price on imported automotive parts was triggered. Other potentially very large rates remain in the mixture, although some are at the same time and offset. Automobile workers, for their part, look at all of this closely. Many of them say that prices will bring jobs in the United States, but even there you will find skepticism on Trump's methods. Prices were a big subject during a Trump rally stated outside Detroit this week. This is where I met Jimmy Suder and Bill Beers.

You wear car workers for Trump. Are you workers guys?

Bill Beers: Yes.

Gonyea: The two are big fans of Trump. The two praise the president for his first hundred days. These are beers.

Beers: I mean, my main concern was immigration, so it ended immigration. It was the very first reason why I voted for him – to close our borders – then the economy. And prices are only part of its plan to stimulate the economy.

Gonyea: On this last point, he has fully confidence in Trump. Beers are retired. Suder still works. They believe that prices will be a boon for the automotive industry and other national manufacturing. And they are not worried about raising prices or provoking layoffs or overall uncertainty created by Trump's strategy. Here is Suder.

Jimmy Suder: Trump has his whole life built on negotiations. Leave the man who does it every day, all day long for over 50 years do it.

Beers: I agree. I mean…

Suder: Do not – standing outside looking, I have no idea what he does.

Beers: Everyone is trying to train the games of the stands. Leave the man we have elected, the businessman we have elected, do what he wants to do, then we will see what's going on.

Gonyea: But even during a Trump rally like this, you find voices that will offer a word of caution. Online outside was Mike Senkowski. He is not an automatic worker in the real sense of the word, someone who worked on the mounting chain, but he spent his career as an engineer supporting and restillating local plants. He voted for Trump. He supports Trump, but he also looked at the markets closely.

Mike Senkowski: And I say to my friends, like, oh, guy, I certainly hope that it works, you know, because if this is not the case, it is a problem. You know, I have my faith in him. But perhaps-the only thing I would have liked to do a little different is the tariff thing and perhaps not that strong with it and use it as a threat, almost.

Gonyea: Call him faithful but nervous – he says he thinks Trump has about six months to show real progress with prices. The United Auto Workers Union approved Kamala Harris in last year's elections, calling Trump as a scab and an anti-union. But the management of the UAW has taken the call at prices, even by fighting Trump over almost everything else. Last week at UAW headquarters in Detroit, we sat with two local union leaders. Luigi Gjokaj is vice-president of the UAW local 51 section at the Mack Avenue truck plant. Its automatic work roots date back to his grandfather who immigrated from Albania and worked the line to Chrysler while raising a family in the suburbs of Detroit.

Luigi Gjokaj: Literally the American dream, literally the American dream, for which he came to America, and when I was hired for the first time, I still remember his voice telling me, good work, boy. You have a good job. You can raise family now and get married, and I don't have to worry about you.

Gonyea: JJ Jewell, meanwhile, represents approximately 300 UAW members at the Ford Sterling Axle factory. It is the local section 228. He made his debut on the mounting chain a few years after the industry almost came during the 2008 financial crisis. The union agreed at the time, with all the new workers, such as Jewell, obtaining a much lower hourly wage.

JJ Jewell: hired $ 15.78 per hour in 2012. More – what was it? – 11 years at that time, it took me to make 22 per hour. Twenty-two fifty were the best.

Gonyea: Neither is a supporter of Trump. Jewell voted for Harris last year, while Gjokaj did not vote for a presidential candidate. The Union criticizes Democrats and Republicans for decades of poor commercial transactions which, according to the United States, cost millions of factory jobs in the United States. The two men grant a credit to Trump for having taken steps on trade, but they are skeptical that his prices produce the results he promises.

Gjokaj: has made a lot of big promises, speaking of prices and things like that – and I mean, they are daring. Will they work? There is potential there. I think that some of the rhetorics align with what the UAW has said for 60 and 70 years – keep the product built in America with an American workforce with a fair salary and fair advantages. But will it happen? We have not yet seen – I haven't seen this yet.

Gonyea: I will both characterize you as in favor of the concept of prices as a means of supporting American workers and UAW workers.

Jewell: A tool, yes.

Gonyea: OK. It is a tool. It's true – a tool. So – but you understand why people are panicked about them and why the markets have done what they did. And how can we somehow – how to reconcile these things?

Jewell: I will therefore not have a level of mastery analysis for you, but do them in a calculated manner, not being so heavy or instinctive reaction sometimes, where we do it in a very targeted manner which maximizes the advantages for our country and minimizes the fallout on our citizens.

Gonyea: Does he have a good idea, but he does it, to do it in a such Trumpian way?

Jewell: Words from my mouth – Yes, I don't think he knows the sentence in moderation.

Gonyea: Is this a problem? I mean, does he blow the opportunity to potentially use this tool which, in your opinion, is so important by the way it goes?

Jewell: at a wide level, yes, I believe that because there is still luck that even doing it in such a Trumpian way, the long -term overview, we will see positive effects of the carefree, but it is in the years. Time to build a new American factory or reorganize one or bring these jobs, drop the hammer as heavy as you can always bring them back overnight. We must therefore be able to maintain, you know, relations with other countries while giving the whole market a chance to correct. It takes time.

Gjokaj: By touching JJ's point, it's a tool, and I think it should be used as a surgeon would use a tool. We don't want to cut the whole arm. We are not going for the artery, but we really have to cut some songs to make sure that we do this in the right way, because if you do it in the wrong direction, you can explode all of this overnight. And you have to be careful. But at the same time, you have to do – I don't want to say drastic things, but something must be done to correct the imbalances.

Gonyea: Jewell and Gjokaj say they are worried about the duration of the price turbulence, and they are not the only ones. While they are waiting to see if the role of Trump's dice brings automobile jobs at home, the voters of the country are increasingly worried about how and what a trade war could cost them.

(Soundbite of Music)

