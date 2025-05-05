How he landed the role and discourse “Jizzboy”





Spoiler Alert: This story contains spoilers of “Day One”, season 2, episode 4 of “The Last of Us”, now streaming on max.

Sunday evening, there was a crossover “Drake & Josh” and “The Last of Us” unexpected.

Josh Peck, the Nickelodeon icon who also stole scenes as Manhattan's project scientist in “Oppenheimer”, appeared at the start of the last episode of HBO of “The Last of Us”. He delivered a memorable monologue as Janowitz, a federal soldier from the intervention agency in the event of a disaster who linked his brothers in arms by telling them an explanive story about the detention of “voters” – the Fedra's ironic nickname for residents of the quarantine area who have had their rights rejected.

In a departure from the video game “The Last of Us Part II”, the program returns to 2018, while soldiers from the quarantine area of ​​Seattle go up to the back of a cramped van to a mission. Janowitz entertained his friends by talking to them when he stopped three voters who spread religious brochures. He remembers having obtained a safeguard from Greenberg, a particularly violent Fedra soldier who apparently confused “broadcasting” to “jerk off and splooging in the streets”. Janowitz says that when one of the detainees corrected Greenberg, the officer slammed the head in the wall and shouted “nobody asked you, Jizzboy!”

The story makes his comrades laugh, with the exception of a person: Isaac Dixon severe and without humor of Jeffrey Wright. The players “The Last of Us Part II” know that Isaac is the leader of the Washington Liberation Front who helped take control of the Fedra region, but we know little about his past. It turns out that in the show, Isaac is a sergeant of Fedra who betrays his own men to help the local rebels, led by the character of Alanna Ubach, Hanrahan. After their van is stopped by a blockade led by Hanrahan, Isaac comes out, Hanrahan salutes quickly a grenade in his vehicle full of surprised troops, locking the door behind him. Hanrahan shakes Isaac's hand and says: “Welcome to combat”.

The explosive moment of Isaac is underlined by the light speech of Peck which opens the episode, but, as fans know, “The Last of Us” is used to shocking twists and turns. Speaking with Variety, Peck explains how he won his role and how he humanized his “contemptible” character.

Before auditioning, were you a fan of video games or season 1 of the show?

To be honest, I am a kind of wimp. So when the show was released for the first time, knowing how great the video game is, I didn't watch it at the start. Then, when I had the hearing, I say to myself, “Let me make sure I understand.” Obviously, I knew that people were obsessed with the show and how enormous it was, but I really wanted to make sure I corresponded to the tone to the hearing. So I watched the first episode, and eight hours later, I watched them all. It grabbed me immediately. It was just a hearing that arrived and, like most super writings, when I read the scene, I said to myself: “I think I know how to do that.” I sent it to the universe and hoped, but I did not expect to hear anything because I generally do not get things as good as it. So when I heard about it, I was so excited.

What attracted you and made you want to move the show?

Like most people, episode 3 was one of the most beautiful love stories that I have ever seen. I have to give so much credit to what looks like a perfectly casting show. You think of the big shows of our generation, and most of them were on HBO, like “The Sopranos” or even a program like “Breaking Bad”, and there is not a single character in this show that could have been played by someone else. This is what I feel with “the last of us”. I immediately fell in love with each character I had to fall in love, and I hated all those I had to hate.

How do you feel to be on one of these HBO generational shows now?

I haven't seen it, so I have to believe you. Is it good?

It's great. Your scene is throwing the episode, and immediately I said to myself: “Wait, it's Josh Peck.”

Amazing. I will appreciate it when everyone will see him on Sunday. I feel very, very lucky to have been involved and have been able to work with someone like Craig Mazin, whom I have been a fan for a long time. I do not think that it is a coincidence if everything I have done that has been at a higher level, whether it was something like “Oppenheimer” or this or when I had the chance to work with great actors, it seems refreshing and quite easy because everything has been developed. There are no holes in the script. Everyone is at the top of their game, and you feel excited to be part of this team.

You have all these hilarious lines, such as “Jizzboy” and “Sprlooging”, in this world which is normally very dark. What did that tell you about your character?

War can make people say and do things that they never thought they were able to do. It is important that you have empathy for your characters, even when they are despicable, because otherwise I don't really know how to humanize them. What gave me a big overview of this guy was that I had to personalize the story in a certain way. Obviously, nothing in my life could never correspond to something so extreme and horrible, fortunately, but I could tell it to simply tell my friends one of my favorite stories that still breaks me. It was my entry point on how to personalize this thing, and to strip it of extreme nature and do what this guy does. He speaks to his colleagues, his friends and tell a story that happens to be quite terrible. Another good entry point is when he was confronted with his superior, the great Jeffrey Wright, he is injured. It is like: “Hey, guy, it's my favorite story. Are we not all on the same wavelength here?” There were entry points in a way that I could humanize it, even if what he talks about beyond my understanding.

How did you find something to tell with him?

I tried to connect the story to a story of my real life that I said before it was completely benign and that I might only laugh. He speaks in a way that he wanted to save the guys, in some respects, who were intimidated. For example, he was almost upset or he just threw his hand, this guy who continued to speak, knowing that they had this crazy comrade who was going to make this person pay. It was to find these subtle and humanizing points so that I do not look at this child as a total monster. It is like a consiglieri. It seemed like a mouthpiece. It was good to follow the orders and so on. But have I already thought that he would reach the ranks of an Isaac? I'm not sure.

In your opinion, what do you think of your hearing that won you the role?

This is very actor in baseball, but a large part of what you are nourished as an actor in my level, where you probably audition to play a support character, there is not always many things to do. So the truth is that I have already been disturbed if I had no game, and my actor teacher looked at me and said to me: “Josh, it's not from the hamlet.” With certain things for which you hear, such as a silly procedure or something else, she will tell you: “There are probably 20 guys who could play this role.” So it comes back to the flavor and a look. When you get excellent writing and a monologue like this, you are excited as an actor, because you go there, there is a lot to do here. I can make a lot of choices. I can bring myself and do the necessary work. These are the auditions you feel best, because you have left everything on the table. With “The Last of Us”, the writing was so good that I immediately had a very specific catch and choice on who was this guy.

Where did you shoot the scene? How many days of filming have you done?

We fired in the streets of Vancouver, then we fired on a sound scene. It was two days. I remember putting the helmet, it was as if we had just enough margin in the vehicle in which we were. I was refreshed because if we had been more crazy, it would have been more difficult, but we just had the right amount of space to deliver what we needed. The first day was the outside of the street and pulling into the vehicle. Then we shot the stage the next day. What is great in a show like this is that you have time and resources. They built the van so that they could remove the walls and get all the angles we needed.

Finally, do you have a greenberg in your life that you pictures when you talked about him?

Oh, yes, I have a greenberg in my life, and he knows who he is. You don't know him. It's a civilian, I don't want to give his name. She is a wild and wild person.

This interview was published and condensed.

