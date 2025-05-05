City RIFT is held through the ringtones of the British bank.





It is fair to assume that one of the last few chief executives of Barclays Bank have been asked to sign a letter calling for the government to withdraw the punishment regulations.

From John Varley, which operated Barclays during the 2008 financial crisis, to the CEO, JES Staley, up to three years ago, the bank's banks continued to campaign to resist government bailouts and prevent cumbersome regulations.

It is not Ben Kart as he is universally known. CS Venkatakrishnan, Barclays Boss supported Barclays Boss last week from the end of 2021, and last week, so -called Ringfencing, one of the rules since 2008, forcing large -scale complex banks to force the operation of core British deposits within a separate corporation with higher levels of capital.

Venkat insisted that he was on the aspect of deposit protection and recalled that it did not take so long since the bank had to be relieved by the state. He said that the ring fencing should not be discarded or watered.

A few days ago, Barclays's boss did not sign a letter from another top bank CEO to British Prime Minister Rachel Reeves. This letter, which is coordinated by HSBC's director Georges Elhedery, urged Ribes to prove the government's resolution in a July mansion house speech that the ringtone will be abolished in the July Mansion House speech.

The CUE opposes London's overall (including Barclays itself), and thanks to the operation of large -scale investment banks and US credit cards, the mystery of why the most lost banks in the Ringfencings limit will want to maintain such a curb.

Like HSBC, BARCLAYS has spent at least 1 billion ring fencing implementation by Bank Insiders. This rule creates non -efficiency by imposing continuous costs such as duplicate operation and governance indirect costs and limiting ways to deploy funds within a wider group. So why did Barclays go out to the limbs, obviously against their own interests?

The desire to protect the reasoning deposit of the Venkats public deposit sounds noble but attacks the strange reference. Be sure to be sure that a bank CEO can be a reliable guardian of customer funds without the need for Dicktat. Perhaps for the first time in Barclays, the transfer career as the chief risk manager was the head of the market that his investor bankers would not misuse their retail deposits. The difficult rule is a useful strut.

Pragmatism also participates. In addition to the sinking implementation costs, Benkat has doubled the UK retail banking and reduced the growth of global investment banks by doubling the UK's retail banking. With a premise control line, you can generally be able to openly gain greater favor from policy makers who don't like lobby. (Venkat criticized the budget that raised taxes in the fall, criticizing many of Business World.)

The aesthetics of the superintendent are tricky. Ringfencing probably had a British bank, especially international banks. But I was pleased to criticize the rules that they did not maintain assistance with Wall Street rivals: the weak domestic economy in 2008, especially Natwest/RBS and Barclays, had a much more influential impact.

The advocates of reforms also think that ringtones are now unnecessary. Since it was introduced, other safety mechanism requirements for the capital, liquidity and orderly wind of crisis have been greatly strengthened. If the belt is already tight, no belt and braces are required.

suggestion

In other countries, few adopted similar structures. Switzerland is one, but the 2023 decision to force the failed credit resin to the structure of the UBS was not able to prove the effect of such mechanisms rather than seeking domestic operations rich in ringtones and destroying the rest of the group.

Like regulatory control measures, Reeves should offset the growth benefits, especially for the disadvantages of losing safety mechanisms for consumers. Bankers think that in addition to increasing the security of deposits, the ringtone has maintained the mortgage rate artificially low. If the British funds are no longer trapped, interest rates can rise. Oxford Academy, John Vickers, said that removing ringtones would be a foolish policy and strange politics.

Even if Reeves concludes that El Hidari Camp is right and Ben Kart is wrong, it takes a long time to withdraw the ringtone and needs a new major bill. It is definitely not a quick spur for growth.

