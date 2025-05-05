“ The Last of Us '' season 2 Spoilers of season 2





[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “The Last of Us” Season 2, Episode 4. For previous coverage, check out last week’s review.]

Episode 4 begins with a simple choice, although surprising: two men change their mind.

In 2018, Isaac (Jeffrey Wright) rolls in a armored truck with a group of rich from Fedra, sitting in a silent judgment while the super-brro-y soldier by Josh Peck tells a horrible story on another asshole named Greenberg who beat the shit of an innocent man because he thought that the word “disseminating”.

After the rich of laughter calms down, the new nervous guy among the caravan of showerbags dares to ask a question: Burton (played by “The Gilded Age” Ben Ahlers) wants to know why they continue to call “voters” citizens. Clearly bored that this kid does not appreciate humor in his horrible story, the “thoroughness” storytellers of Peck brush him – “because it is as we call them, who cares?

But Isaac wants to answer.

“Because we have removed their rights,” he says. “We have removed their right to vote, and someone started calling them the voters to make fun of them.”

Before he can say much, the driver Alert Isaac to a group of people gathering on the road. The crew at the rear immediately assumes that they are WLF – or Wolves, because they were labeled in the previous episode – and begins to prepare for a fight. But Isaac tells them to retire. He knows that they “all Greenberg”, and rather than letting them go to attack strangers at random for pleasure, Isaac comes out alone to greet the unknown “voters”.

Except that they are not unknown. Isaac welcomes their chief by name. “Are you Hanrahan?” He asks, after she identified it as Isaac. The two nods, and Isaac turns quickly, returns to the armored vehicle and launches two grenades inside before locking the door. All Greenbergs are dead – all except the new guy. Isaac withdrew Burton when he went to meet Hanrahan (Alanna Ubach), taking note of his naivety and judging him a key distinctive factor. The others were a lost cause, but Burton, perhaps, could still think by himself.

He therefore asks her, “Now make your choice,” says Isaac. And Burton does. The young frightened soldier may not have had much choice – clearly, Isaac would kill him if he did not join – but he always changes his mind, as Isaac did, and their motivations are always aligned. Isaac decided to leave Fedra and join the Wolves well before hearing the story of Greenberg, but we have the feeling that he was influenced by hearing him too many people of too many people. He lights his colleagues agents from the Fedra because he is disgusted by what they do. He sees a better path and he chooses to travel it. Burton just follows his traces.

Eleven years later, while Isaac tortures a prisoner of scar, we see Burton again. Now, the lamb with wide -eyed eyes is a hardened wolf. Like his Savior – and unlike the other, a greener officer keeping the door – Burton has become desensitized to violence inflicted on “the animal” inside. The naked man chained to a wall being seized and beaten with a burning pan, he just obtains what he deserves, just as the soldier of Josh Peck obtained what he deserved during a decade before. Burton learned to think in this way of Isaac, and Isaac learned that of his own experience still to share.

For a long time, they made their choice and looked at where it brought them. Burton is not what someone wants to be. His face, a bit like Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), her unforgiving face, is not that of a happy man. His choice kept him alive, physically, but his soul may be dead in this armored truck. Isaac is not better. Despite the pride of nonchalance during the interrogation, his own funny story betrays his true misery. He told the prisoner of scar that when he was young, he was shy; He didn't know how to talk to women, so he cooked for them. While he improved, he swore to one day having a Mauviel pan – the best of the best. Today, he did: “Not how I had planned.” Instead of using Mauviel to prepare dinner for the people he loves, he uses it to burn the flesh of the members of his enemies.

Isaac took a gesture of love and transformed it into a hate gun – a recurring theme in “The Last of Us”, whether Abby using the love she has for her deceased father to feed her revenge against Joel (Pedro Pascal), or Joel using the love he has for Ellie to justify his escape to save her. Love can be beautiful, but it can also be destructive. Love can change you and it can change in you. The question (which Gail by Catherine O'hara posed so sharply last week) is whether our individual nature leaves us to the mercy of love, or if we have more choices in the matter.

Jeffrey Wright in 'The Last of Us'courtesy of Liane Hentscher / HBO

With Isaac, his troubled past makes it difficult to say if he has always had a coldness for him or if he is suitable for coldness all around him to survive, like so many other characters that we have met. But Burton's past is clear. The man in the armored truck and the man keeping the door are not the same person. The first learned to behave like the second, and its importance in the episode, associated with the history of Isaac involving a similar transformation, is decisive to understand what is at stake for Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Dina (Isabela Merced), because they are faced with their own potential turning point.

In episode 4, circumstances change considerably for our two tracks. Dina discovers that she is pregnant. Ellie discovers that Dina is pregnant. Dina tells Ellie that she is in love with her, and Ellie does not have to say to Dina the same thing because Dina already knows. However, all of a sudden, these two patrol friends are attached to each other in a whole new way. They are in love. They found a family together. “Saint Merde,” said Ellie. “I'm going to be a dad.”

But is it enough to change your mind? Ellie is closer than ever to find Abby, closer than ever to the death of Joel, closer than ever, to kiss him the dark turn, his love for him has taken. Dina is too, and she refuses Ellie's suggestion to stay behind to protect herself and her baby. “Together,” she said, holding Ellie's hand and looking at the city where Abby waits. But is it … right? Again, the Craig Mazin Clean Showrunner and Co-creator Records an action generally considered good and just that, potentially, bad and bad. As much as we want to see Ellie and Dina stay together – fight for each other, to protect their love for each other – they risk everything they have just won to take revenge, and revenge has proven several times as dangerous as not reward.

We saw as much on Abby's face after killing Joel, and we see him again in episode 4. Isaac and Burton are at war with the scars. The choices they made, from 2018, led them to a heartless place of unhappiness. But they maintain these choices. Their rigid conviction is their armor; They must believe that even if they hunt, hurt and kill people, there are people worse there, do worse things, for worse reasons. If they stop believing this, if they question it even a second, they may not like the answers. They can look at what they have done and see the pain, fear and ruin. Looking in the mirror, they can see the face they despise most: Greenberg.

At the end of episode 4, Ellie and Dina must decide which path to take. They can continue with the mission they have accepted; They can continue to continue revenge, continue to hunt Abby, continue to follow in the footsteps of Joel until they become his hardened and wild successors.

… Or they can change their minds.

Grade: B +

Season 2 of “The Last of Us” publishes new episodes on Sunday at 9 p.m. HO on HBO and Max.

Told-Vrilles Bella Ramsey in 'The Last of Us'courtesy of Liane Hentscher / HBO

• Apart from the parallel accounts framing the story of Ellie and Dina this week, there are additional omens dispersed throughout episode 4 – as when they find these corpses inside the armored truck, and Ellie immediately compares them to the died astronauts of Apollo 1. Although I do not know why she has NASA on Noggin, Dead near the periphery of Seattle does not increase well for the three explorers (Ellie, Dina and the baby of Dina) heading more to the city. The fact that Seattle does not prove to be all that is hospital is hardly a warning – very few places of “The Last of Us” are welcoming – but intended for Ellie or not, the disinciting bodies have hung on everyone so that you look like a message. Finally, call me Cynique if you have to, but I have always found “Take On Me” by A-HA to describe a tragic romance-you better appreciate love while it lasts, because it will be gone in a day (or twoooooooo).

• This song was very sweet, however. So fun to see Dina vanish absolutely on her girlfriend as a dream guitarist (soon).

• “What's going on with all the rainbows?” “I don't know. Maybe they are all optimistic.”

• Someone starts the petition to change the official motto of Seattle to “Happy Froir Rainbow Town”.

• Delighted to see the combat formation in the Ellie melee is useful.

• Damn of shit, this metro escape was tight! The red rocket has fixed a visual tone so worrying, and looking at the tears crawling around the flame – knowing that it would attract a horde of the infected on the WLF soldiers – while Dina counted those she could hear on her fingers (until she moved away from the fingers) really amplified the tension. Once the enraged zombies have not appeared, there have been some less confronted moments – none of the infected trying to switch the metro car blurred on the top? Only one approached close enough to bite Ellie before going through the turnstile? – But acute claustrophobia combined with the location of the killer has made it an exciting and memorable sequence as a whole.

• “It's a little thing, but when you start to hide little things, they become great things,” says Ellie, referring to what extent she got embarrassed with long sleeves to hide the scar on her arm … But also what is the little thing she hides now?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiewire.com/criticism/shows/last-of-us-season-2-episode-4-review-spoilers-1235119412/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

