



As the state prepares to celebrate VE Day, the government has announced a new veteran support system across the UK, Valor. The NEW Valor Network is more easily accessible to treatment and support through a new regional network that connects housing, employment and medical services in every corner of the UK. Valor, which has received 50 million funds, will enhance the progressive spirit of veteran charitable organizations, better connect regional and national services, and so that veterans support is truly data -oriented.

Veterans from all over the UK will be able to easily access essential medical and support under the new valor system announced today. The government will be announced today as part of the government's efforts to renew its national contract with the people who served through the change plan.

50 million people will establish a network network recognized as a new foot throughout the UK, and connect local, region and national services to create better services by utilizing the power of data.

Secretary of Defense John Healey and Veterans Minister of Al Carns have announced new services for VE weeks, expressing a great milestone in satisfying the government, which promises the government to fully fulfill the military contract.

The new regional field officer will collect charity, service providers and local governments to provide more evidence and feedback support for Veterans, employment, health and welfare.

The first Valor Support Center will be adjusted to meet the specific needs of the ground next year and will focus on the needs for each location. This may include advice on support for GP appointments, welfare access, or housing issues.

The Ministry of Defense announced today that it will invite Veterans to design valor through research, focus groups and feedback. Valor will initially focus on Veterans, but this service is designed to expand to support a wider military community in the future.

Secretary of Defense John Healey MP said:

The state is duty to those who have served to defend our country, and it is right for the government to strengthen our support for them. The army has worked hard to succeed in life, but when a Veterans need help, support is too often postal code patchwork.

Our plans to develop veterans support services throughout the UK will cooperate with enterprising health, employment and housing charity, and are supported by one of the biggest government funding promises to Veterans.

The government is renewing its national contract with those who provide and serve our plans for change.

Valor uses the power of data to form a better service and enables Veterans to use the right type of support at the local level.

As a delivery ARM, the on -site officer will cooperate with local services, including local government agencies, to share best practices and maps. This includes applying the principle of military contracts, and the state has a promise to support the military community and its family, which will soon be legally found as part of the promise of the Declaration.

The veterans' ministry of the meat said:

As a veteran who has served for 24 years, I know their unique challenge and their skills. This new investment allows all veterans to access subscription support services in a necessary way, regardless of their residence.

We are creating UKS for the first time for data -oriented frameworks for veterans, and we can make the biggest difference for those who have served in courageous marks.

Mark Atkinson, the British Royal Corps Secretary, said:

The British Royal Corps welcomes today's announcement to improve and better adjust government support for today's Veterans. There are a variety of government services for Veterans, but this service may vary depending on the access to information on residential and available services. Improved adjustment for health, housing, employment and mental welfare services is important to help Veterans lead a successful life.

We expect to work closely with the government and partner organizations to transform these promises into meaningful changes.

Over the past year, the government has provided it for Veterans, including eliminating regional connection requirements for Veterans who are looking for social housing and giving 3.5 million new funds for homeless services. The recent release of OP ASCEND was important to allow Veterans to get a career ladder and access meaningful jobs.

