Prior to voting, the pastors have a change in the British copyright law | Artificial intelligence (AI)





The ministers are rethinking the change of copyright law before voting in the next week's parliament, and the Guardian learned by more concessions to artists.

A source close to Peter Kyle, a technical minister, said that the proposal to introduce an opt -out system of copyright rules is no longer a favorite option, but one of some considerations.

The proposed changes allowed the AI ​​company to train the model by using copyrighted tasks unless the owner chose. Famous artists, including Paul McCartney and Tom Stoppard, supported the campaign for change.

Kyle said: he was listening to the counseling and we decided to get this right. I didn't go back to Square One. We are going forward.

We can't argue that we can prohibit training in other countries with our own copyright law, but we can build a system that works in the UK. Some elements of counseling have not failed to discuss so far.

We will work hard to present a practical solution of a very complex problem on how to flourish both creative industry and British AI companies. We will report to Congress about transparency and license issues and try to find something in common we can agree.

The ministers discussed the change of copyright law using the opt -out system as a preferred option, but government sources said Kyle is now looking for another proposal.

The government is especially interested in encouraging the license agreement between the AI ​​company and the producer so that the producers can pay for the content.

But activists are concerned that the minister can return to a free system instead of asking AI companies to follow the existing copyright law. Officials said that the law should attract AI investment in the UK and change the producers to control how their content was used in the future.

Beeban Kidron, a cross bench colleague and prominent activist, said: The government is no longer regarded as an option to prefer opt -out proposals, but I am happy to hear that this change seems to be meaningful in any way.

Next week's MP will vote for Data Bill, which is used as a means of derailment of the opt -out system proposed by critics, including Lady Kidron. On Thursday, Kyle expressed an amendment to the legislation to bring about critics through economic impact assessments on various potential changes, including opt -out systems and license systems.

Pastors are settled for political events on opposition revisions to the data bill. Both the Liberal Democratic Party and the Conservative Party are considering the prohibition of under 16 in social media, which is the cause of the fact that the Labor Party MP was previously supported.

Tories is also making amendments to record people's sex when he was born as part of a digital verification process, sources said. The labor source explained last month as a naked attempt to resume pain in gender and gender after the Supreme Court ruled that the term woman was defined by biological gender.

The data bill is faced with more obstacles when returning to the top chamber. Kidron will move to restore his copyright amendment and Lib Dem Tech spokesman Tim Clement-Jones said the bill could be completely collapsed. He said that concessions to transparency or the AI ​​company required to disclose copyright protection contents used to make products.

The government was concerned that the process would end in 2029 if the government suggested that it would perform an economic impact on copyright change within 12 months of passing the data bill.

Owen Meredith, chief executive of the News Media Association, said the world is moving very fast and the government is moving very slow. Delay means that the change in the default copyright framework cannot be realized until it becomes the tail of this parliament.

Kidron said the four -year delay for clarifying the AI ​​copyright system is a completely inappropriate time. Until then, the creative industry will die with feet.

