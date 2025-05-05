The last of us summarizes episode 4: Seattle finally





Ellie and Dina finally reach Seattle, to be taken between her factions at war. Photo: Liane Hentscher / HBO

In case you have forgotten, what remained of the American government and its soldiers did not disappear with the start of the Cordycep epidemic. In fact, it is always the dominant force in a large part of the east coast, as far as we know. But Ellie and Joel left Fedra, the general term for government forces, in their rear view mirror a long time ago. So, it's a bit of shock that this episode opens with a group of Fedra soldiers who put it in a armored vehicle. Where are we? When are we? The answer is Seattle in the recent past, where a experienced soldier (Josh Peck) holds the court as he tells a story of confrontation of voters with the help of a brutal comrade and in a slow spirit in arms by the name of Greenberg who does not understand the word disseminating.

Why do they call them voters, Burton (Ben Ahlers), a recruit to the fresh face, asks. It is here that a voice of unforgettable authority previously killed itself to clarify. This is because we have removed their rights, Isaac (Jeffrey Wright), says their chief. We have heard of Isaac. He directs the WLF. But everything that is in the future as this scene takes place. When the vehicle reaches a blockade, the Fedra forces are surrounded by voters. Isaac tells them that he was leaving alone to talk to them. It's true, but there are more things here. Pulling Burton, Isaac first heads for the chief of the citizens, then launched a grenade with casualness at the back of the vehicle. He sells them to reach the WLF in all appearances, because he believes in the cause of the WLF. Does Burton share this belief (or, to the very last, does she want to survive)? Now make your choice, Isaac said shortly before the opening credits get into play.

The last episode of the fourth season of the USS leaves Burtons Choice not resolved until later. Instead, he flashes 11 years at the main chronology of the seasons, where Dina and Ellie recover an already ravaged pharmacy for everything that could be useful. They are not very lucky, unless a milk jug has long expired, but Dina spies something that could be useful (although what is not clear at the moment).

Seattle is strangely beautiful. Wilderness has already recovered a large part of the city (the parties spared in the bombardment, at least), and there are few things that seem disturbing by entering Capitol Hill, a district filled with rainbow flags and symbols of pride that Ellie and Dina do not understand. But at the corner of the street, they find skeletons, a reservoir invaded by vegetation and other signs that the area used to be a battlefield. Ellie compares the corpses burned inside the reservoir to condemned astronauts from Apollo 1, a reminder of his fascination for the space program (obvious by the posters of her room in Jackson), and that she has interests beyond revenge and survival.

However, revenge remains fairly high on the list of Ellies tasks, and when Dina spots the letters that WLF painted on the satellite box of a local television channel, she is looking forward to rushing. Dina suggests that they are cautious rather than rushing, so they put Shimmer and wait at night in a music store. This also speaks to Ellies other interests. Finding a well-preserved guitar, Ellie le banoure and plays a beautiful acoustic interpretation of A-Has me while Dina looks in tears. It is a tender moment during a break in action; It never seems to the origin that they can move away and leave this quest.

And what about Isaac? He is still there, we discover it soon, and it is always suitable for the cause of the WLF. But any idealism he held is now coupled with sadism. We look at him poetic on the kitchen utensils that he could never afford in time before the infection, but he revealed that he now uses these strange advantages of the apocalypse for destructive purposes. Copper can be ideal for cooking, but it is also well suited for torturing the scars, the term derogatory for the Séaphites, the enthusiasts with a scarcity of a prophet still not named speaking in the previous episode. Although naked and defenseless, the Séaphite refuses to disclose any information on its peoples, which prompted Isaac to kill him. Well, Burton, now 11 years old, and a hardened WLF soldier, said he was custody in front of the door. Scar got what he deserved, fucking animals.

Although they do not yet know it when they extend on the television channel, that's what Ellie and Dina are confronted. Or at least part of what they face. Inside, they find a horror spectacle killed, all suspended from the ceiling and disincorted. On the wall, Ellie finds a strange rune and the words feel engraved in the blood. Ellie cannot yet know, but she has tripped following a confrontation between the wolves and the Séaphites, in which the Séaphites won. We have seen what cruelty the WLF can demand. Here is an example of what their enemies can do. What's wrong with Seattle? Dina asks, and it's easy to see why.

But Ellie and Dina barely have time to consider this before the problem begins to arrive in the form of wolves responding to a call to safeguard. It doesn't take long for it to south, forcing Ellie and Dina to fight the wolves, then flee in the rain. They find shelter, but not security, in a dilapidated metro line, where they must again escape the wolves in research. When the soldiers find themselves fighting infected, they turn this chaos to their advantage and escape, but barely. There is another problem: Ellie is bitten at the sight of Dina as she tries to save the lives of the Dinas.

This, of course, panic Dina. After sheltering in a nearby theater, Dina shoots a weapon on her best friend with the intention of lowering her. His confession time. Immun, Ellie tells her, then promises that she will wake up unchanged and that Dina can hold her a weapon on her as long as she is necessary. Dina accepts this, and when it becomes clear that the truth tells the truth, two dramatic events occur back to back: Dina reveals that she is pregnant, and the two begin to do. When they wake up, everyone eats the jerk to counter the breath in the morning before kissing again. Postapocalyptic life clearly has its drawbacks.

As the sun rises, Ellie tells Dina all the story, on the way the hangar was bitten before and why she covered the tattoo line. Then Dina has made her own confessions: she wants to be with Ellie for a long time. In fact, she imagined a future in which the two make a life together, with children and everything. Dina has been wanting it for some time, despite the complicated relationship with Jesse who led to her pregnancy. All had a baby, concludes Ellie. Then, a message on the WLF Walkie-Talkie they stolen invites Dina and Ellie to leave these thoughts aside. They know where to find the seat of WLF and Abby. Ellie suggests that Dina is behind, things being different now. But Dina will not be left behind. The episode ends with it by saying a single word to define their situation: together.

The conflict between the heavily armed WLF and the least resources but always dangerous serpahites, a deeply religious group not opposed to violence, does not direct directly on a situation of the real world, but it is difficult to ignore the parallels between the current global points. More specifically, Neil Druckmann explained how he was inspired to grow in Israel and see the cycle of violence of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This is a heavy subject for a zombie show to face, of course, but the series so far seems to follow the example of the game, which is trying to dive players in the middle of morally knotted situations. We see that wolves and seaphites are capable of atrocities. We also see that each party has its own reasons for what it does. In some ways, it is an expansion of themes that the series has already introduced. We love Joel, but it's just as easy to see why Abby would think a monster. And why Ellie would think of Abby a monster. And again and again. The fact that Ellie and Dina have their feelings repeatedly for each other in the interest of revenge is one of those most sad episodes. Sometimes hatred has priority over everything else, regardless of the cost.

Ellie is too young to remember having taken the first time that I was a success the first time. Again, she is too young to remember everything that was a success the first time. Globally, it is the greatest song ever recorded by the Norwegian pop group A-HA, but A-HA had a long career after this breakthrough, finding a constant success in Europe. They are still there, however, apparently, they have become one of these groups whose members do not really interact with each other when they are not on stage.

If you put money on Josh Peck (a) presenting themselves in an episode of The Last of Us and (B) Playing a huge idiot, well, you just have a big salary.

Do you know what's still a good thing? When Jeffrey Wright presents himself. He takes up the role he played in the last of us, Part II (the game, in case there is confusion).

