TEMU stops Chinese expeditions while the minimis price exemption ends





TEMU, a low-cost retailer based in China, has revised its business model by interrupting the shipments of Chinese manufacturing goods to customers in the United States

This decision follows the expiration of May 2 of the so-called exemption from minimis of prices for low value parcels sent to the United States from abroad. The moving of the Trump administration earlier this year to fill the escape means that Temu products from China are facing the tariffs of the sky, undergoing the attraction of the electronic commerce platform for American consumers.

“TEMU prices for American consumers remain unchanged while the platform passes to a local production model. All sales in the United States are now managed by local sellers, with orders made inside the country,” the company said in a statement at CBS Moneywatch.

Friday, the American version of the TEMU website only displayed products for sale which it identified as “local”, which means stored in national warehouses, and this will not be subject to the tariffs of 145% on goods manufactured in China.

TEMU added that he “actively recruits American sellers to join the platform”. Previously, American buyers were counting on Chinese merchants to send their goods abroad at negotiation prices.

“This decision is designed to help local merchants reach more customers and develop their businesses,” said the company.

President Trump, April 30, said that the exemption from import duties for parcels worth $ 800 or less equivalent to “a large scam against our country, against very small businesses”.

What the label of “the local warehouse of TEMU means

A new banner on the TEMU site explains to American buyers that no import costs will be applied to goods that send local warehouses.

“No import costs for all articles in the local warehouse and no additional costs on delivery. The articles marked from the” local warehouse “label are shipped from your country or your region.

TEMU changed its website after American consumers complained that price supplements, some of which were double the value of the goods itself, dissuaded them from making online purchases.

TEMU in April warned customers that Trump's prices increases were on the horizon.

“Due to the recent changes in global trade rules and prices, our operating expenses have increased. To continue to offer the products you like without compromising quality, we will make a price adjustment from April 25, 2025,” the company told customers.

More CBS News

Megan Cerullo

Megan Cerullo is a journalist based in New York for CBS Moneywatch covering small businesses, the workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finances. She appears regularly on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/temu-halts-shipments-to-us-from-china-de-minimis-tariffs/

