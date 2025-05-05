2025 Mercedes-Amg cle 53 Cabriolet | British review





Mercedes -AMG CLE 53 is currently a reasonably familiar and favorite car in pH. This carbio has been driving abroad, the coupe has enjoyed several months in the pH fleet, and actually all CLE models. The enemy received some deeply impressions, including 6 and 4. Instead of flooring for anyone, the appropriate chassis smart in style, performance, event senses and AMG derivatives has made it a completely new model with a very attractive Mercedes.

The Drop-Top Cle 53, which is soaked in the launch of the International Cabriolet, arrived in the UK on time for the hit. If you could compete with more powerful alternatives, it was no longer to know if the coupe was worth the premium. Various requirements of Mercedes Cabriolet, AMG 2 doors and four -wheel drive CLEs can be balanced and respected. It doesn't sound like the easiest question, and this ILK's many cars want better phrases, so fish and chickens are also dismissed as a machine.

People fascinated by the Cles look dig out the drop top. Inevitable hulks of convertibles, like gym brothers that touch the beach; You don't necessarily bring a car, but muscle mass tends to attract your eyes. As in the coupe, the wider track of the AMG model generates an attitude rejected in regular CLES. There are enough bulks that can be scrum. Raising the roof is a valuable compromise on the type of downward -shaped shape you left, but it is clear that it brings taut.

Dropping the hood may be almost simpler, and it's almost always a good time if the canvas can be folded up to 37 mph. The roof operation is as quiet as throwing a sheet on the bed, and there is little to compete with the pleasant elements of the big AMG with a million miles of headroom. Fairly speaking to painful and outstanding air deflatters (the buttons for them are between the roof and the roof), the 70 mph cruise can be noticed by ensuring a significant difference from the tablet without the roof. Your bonce is the default value to get the right amount of mountains, and to raise them soon. Pure Convertible looks a bit dark when comparing. The loop business is fantastic for soft tower. It is not mistaken on the metal roof, but I feel nothing but flush.

Traditionally, one of the big joys of Convertible is an additional exposure to the engine's operation. Unfortunately, the AMG does not deliver the score significantly. The main combustion sounds are turbo's huffs and puffs, not melody. The gearbox thumping sound is very fun, but the exhaust roar is not the most stable. AMG Real Performance Sound is not bad, and the sound of the last thousands of revs is very convincing. However, the clear BMW remains a company to win about six Sonics.

Nevertheless, the gentle hybrid 3.0 liters remain a powerful engine, and the humble electric assistance actually helps the low swing of the Rev Range and delivers sufficient Welly to move along with the driver with AMG -2,110kg. Despite the weight gain and defection, many of this carbriolet feels familiar with the hardtop. Impressive. The steering weight and response are greatly judged, so most of the two steering axles are wisely integrated wisely, the brake pedal is hard and rich in rich grips. Damping is guaranteed and the CLE changes its direction, so we do not guess Kerbweight. You won't want more power with nine closely accumulated proportions and the help of fast shifts.

But not this 53 does not affect the general convertible compromise. If there is a world far from the bad ancient time of a fast towering tower, there are complaints and tremors to endure. The CLE gives a bigger feeling of the greater the road and a waterfall, and is less due to a collision with the second chunks. The rear view mirror is the clearest prize, but sometimes the steering column feels a bit squeaky. Since it should be realistic about the fact that the four -person convertible can be achieved in reality, it does not greatly impair the overall experience, but tends to explore more brilliant drive mode. Comfort's hard suspension is much better to worsen anxiety and introduce some fizzes to the drive system while using individual drive settings to keep the suspension most acceptable.

Our test vehicle is equipped with a PRO Performance package, and for the first time, we have tried CLE 53 in the UK with 7,500 options. It features a lace drive mode, a red caliper, a great AMG seat set, a nice steering wheel, a dynamic engine mount and a drift mode. As in some cases, it is completely rear -wheel drive, not a rear bias, and changes the CLE to a slippery AMG. The car is a unique calm and control, a huge 295 section rear tire and a relatively humble (AMG) 413LB FT. It means having a good time in a warm and dry runway with a good wheelbase and a good throttle response. Perhaps it is a box that can be picked up. But we recommend that we are not sitting in a car with seats or very difficult to resist.

Another reason for avoiding PPP is that it is pushing CLE 53 to the BMW M4 territory. Night Edition Premium Plus Cabriolet Creates 94,835 Mercedes, like some other bits. BMW starts at 95,330. Yes, it is a completely loaded specification for standard competition, but the M4 does not spend thousands of dollars in rear drive options. And there is 530hp. And weighs 115kg, which should be the first time that this M3/4th generation is the first lighter than rivals. However, it is not necessary to interfere with the sweet soft top experience. Luxurious, conquest and good roads when needed, and in general, pleasure around the surroundings. The last bit is, of course, intangible, but it's a big part of Cabrios appeal. All single cars with no roofs are the object of desire rather than necessary. And in the back of the wheel (or camera lens), the CLE 53 is actually very preferable. Even if you do not drive with the precision of the coupe, the good factor is more than an appropriate reward.

Specification | 2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet Night Edition Premium Plus

Engine: 2999cc Turbo Straight Six, Mild Hybridtransmission: 9-speed automatic, all-wheel drive (RWD mode option) power (HP): 449@5,800rpm-6,100rpmtorque (LB FT): 413@2,200rpm-5,000 rpm (443) (4.2) 0-62 mph: 4.2). Speed: 155MPH (168MPH Options) weight: 2,110kgmpg: 29.5co2: 218g/kmprice: 84,485 (standard; price; Dynamic Package (Gyeongju drive program, drift program, drift). Mount), AMG performance sheet package high -end, AMG spoiler, AMG performance steering wheel of carbon fiber, AMG styling package, red paint brake caliper)))))))))))).

LEFTNAVIGATE Navigate to the right

1/14

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pistonheads.com/news/ph-driven/2025-mercedes-amg-cle-53-cabriolet–uk-review/49805 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos