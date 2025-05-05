21 countries the United States warns of travel in 2025





Summer will soon be on our doors, you may be planning an international vacation. But before finalizing your route, you must check if travel notices exist for your planned destination.

Currently, the United States Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs, judges 21 dangerous nations for American citizens, placing these countries at level 4: “Do not travel”.

We will explain how traveling opinions work, share the countries you need to avoid and discuss what these opinions really mean for your travel plans.

How travel opinions work

The American government publishes and regularly updates a list that classifies other countries according to their level of risk. List information can help you decide whether or not to travel to a particular nation.

Countries can be classified as follows:

Level 1: Exercise of normal precautions. The nation is generally safe, but you must remain alert and aware of your environment, just as you would at home. Level 2: increased exercise in prudence. The nation is in security overall, but there may be crimes or political disorders in your region, requiring additional vigilance. Levet 3: Reconsider travel. The nation is dangerous overall due to a high level of crime or terrorism. You may want to visit a safer country. Level 4: Do not travel. The nation is very dangerous and can have armed conflicts. Tourists can be targeted, so he is invited to avoid traveling there.

The government is billed in many criteria during the classification of each country, such as the crime rate, the risk of unjustified detention or kidnapping, the presence of terrorism, armed conflicts or civil disorders and access to health care.

Slide to make countries scroll horizontally under a “not travel” notice

Country

Advisory reason

North Korea

Long -term and unjustified detention

Burkina Faso

Terrorism, crime and kidnapping

Yemen

Removal, terrorism, civilian disorders, crime, health reasons, armed conflict and land mines

Iran

Terrorism, unjustified detention, civilian disorders and kidnapping

South Sudan

Crime, kidnapping and armed conflict

Syria

Removal, terrorism, civil disorders, hostage taking, armed conflict and unlimited detention

Democratic Republic of Congo

Armed conflict, crime, civilian disorders, kidnapping and terrorism

Afghanistan

Crime, civilian disorders, terrorism, unjustified detention, removal and limited health establishments

Lebanon

Crime, terrorism, civilian disorders, kidnapping, land mines and armed conflict

Central African Republic

Armed conflict, crime, civil disturbances and kidnapping

Belarus

Application of arbitrary laws, unjustified detention, civil disorders and involvement in the Russian / Ukraine War

Iraq

Terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict and civil disorders

Ukraine

War with Russia

Venezuela

Unjustified detention, terrorism, kidnapping, application of arbitrary law, crime, limited health and health care disorders

Haiti

Removal, crime, limited civilian civilian disorders

Libya

Crime, terrorism, civilian disorders, terrestrial mines, kidnapping and armed conflict

Somalia

Crime, terrorism, civilian disorders, removal, hacking and health problems

Russia

War with Ukraine

Burma (Myanmar)

Civilian disorders, armed conflicts, terrestrial mines, arbitrary police, unjustified detention and limited health care

Mali

Crime, terrorism and kidnapping

Sudan

Armed conflict, civilian disorders, crime, terrorism and kidnapping

You can find out more about travel notices on the website of the American State Department.

Potential impact on your international travel plans

(Credit image: Getty Images)

Although the government can strongly encourage you not to travel to a particular country, you can decide to ignore the warning and go there anyway.

However, due to risks, thefts may not be allowed to enter the airspace of a country, limiting your travel options. You may also need special visa validation to cross certain borders.

If you plan to travel to a dangerous country, you must keep up to date with any development by paying attention to global news and government alerts. You must also contact the local authorities and the embassy for more information.

A reality that gives to think: if you feel an emergency in some of these countries, the American government may be unable to help you, leaving you stuck in a potentially fatal situation.

You are encouraged to update your will and obtain appropriate insurance coverage, including travel insurance, before starting your trip.

