The police continue to question Iranian men of terrorist plot.





Five men continue to question by the police.

Metropolitan police said that men, including four Iranians, are planning to “aim for specific premises.”

They were arrested in Sugin in West London, Stockport, Roach Dale, and Manchester.

On Saturday, three other Iran men in London were arrested on a separate terrorist investigation.

“We have reflected some of the biggest opposition and opposite terrorists we have seen in recent years,” said Evette Cooper Minister of Home Affairs.

As part of an investigation into terrorist police, five men (29, 40, 46 years old) were arrested early on Saturday morning. The nationality and age of the fifth person are not confirmed.

MET said that the “affected site”, which was subject to the conspiracy, was recognized and supported by the police.

The video showed the armed officers taking a man from the house in Locke Dale, and the other man pulled a plastic bag over his arm through Smindan's path. It is understood that the soldier was involved in Roose Dale's raids.

A witness at Swindon said that six men entered the cafe in the BBC and entered a cafe where the suspect entered and ordered coffee and donuts.

Apart from this, MET said that three Iranians aged 39, 44 and 55 were arrested in the northwest and West London address in accordance with Article 27 of the National Security Law and the search continued.

This law deals with crimes that are considered threats to national security. Section 27 gives the police the authority to arrest someone without a warrant if it is reasonably suspected of “foreign power threat activities.”

CDR Dominic Murphy, head of the counter terrorist command at MET, emphasized that he did not connect the two investigations.

He said that the operation is “definitely important and it is rare for us to perform this scale.”

Last year, MI5 said it has responded to 20 Iran support plot since January 2022.

Ken McCallum said they announced a “fatal threat to British citizens and residents of the UK.”

Previously, there was a request to designate the Islamic Revolution Guard, a major military and political forces that have been closely related to Iranian leader Ayatola Ali -Kame Nay as a forwarded terrorist organization in the UK.

Nick ALDWORTH, a former coordinator for terrorism, said it would be able to strictly control the British border and “serious punishment.”

The Today Program of the BBC Radio 4 “If the specified organization is effectively part of the country, it becomes quite difficult.”

He added, “It's unclear,” he added in the UK.

Jonathan Hall KC, an independent reviewer of terrorism, said the public did not know “Iran's aggressive method”, the British authorities added that more tools for dealing with this special case are needed.

The use of the Internet to organize the attack should be “ruthlessly” and people have found the entire range of law.

