Blackstone provides 200MN revenue guarantee to fund the British railway arch trading.

Blackstone Group provided profit guarantees to attract great cash injections to real estate funds that limit withdrawal in accordance with the repayment request within three years.

According to people who are familiar with the Securities Filings Wai issue, BLACKSTONE provided a special 200mn guarantee to large Asian investors to overcome 100 million investments in Europe's evergreen real estate fund.

This contract is similar to a controversial transaction with the University of California to manage the flood of redemption in 2022.

According to the company's report, the private capital giant, headquartered in New York, suggests 9.25 %annual revenue promise annually through 2030, which supports $ 2 million assets, inducing investments in Blackstone European real estate income funds, and has been reduced and withdrawn in recent years.

The cash was used to purchase a 50 % stake of 630mn in TT Group's 5,000 British railroad arches, and provided the entire ownership of brick arches to the world's largest private capital group on the London Railway. Blackstone and TT Group acquired real estate from 15 billion people in 2019.

Blackstone forced abnormal profit promise because there is little money to make new investments when the evergreen water funds across Europe faces continuous repayment requests. Last year, BLACKSTONE helped to meet 100mn's own cash on BEPIF to meet the submission show.

However, Blackstone believed that the opportunity to buy a railroad arch stake at a lower price than the price paid for other 50 %, and that the size of the promise was worth providing special incentives.

100 million investments have set up 3 million cash for BEPIF, which holds about 660 million shares in net assets, making new investments, converting funds to change the assets that BLACKSTONE has underestimated the European real estate market, to buyers.

The transaction integrated Archco's ownership into an attractive evaluation, while providing significant capital to be placed in an environment rich in European real estate, Blackstone said.

Blackstone recently posted a record of 9.8 billion people on the flagship European property fund.

However, this contract has a debate by causing Blackstones to be in danger and the court gives some special incentives to some investors.

It is similar to $ 4.5 billion in large controversial controversies from the University of California three years ago.

In this transaction, BLACKSTONE promised $ 1.1 billion in Breit shares on the promise that the fund will return 11.25 %annually by January 2028, which helped other investors to attract billions of new investments in Breit, which helped other investors to pay for Breit, which means that the fund will meet the amount to meet the amount to meet the amount to meet the amount It caused the danger needed to dismiss.

Many followers of black stone and real estate funds have criticized the transaction for providing unusual conditions to single investors. BREITS other investors have no assets that support profits.

But they think that the contract has helped to manage one of the biggest crisis in nearly 40 years of history.

After UCS investment, Breit's repayment has almost disappeared, and the fund is no longer limited to investors who want to terminate anymore. Blackstone also collects regular management fees for UCS investment.

However, the BREITS performance came out of the tail after a big profit that had almost never been interrupted. It lost money in 2023 and recorded 1.95 %in 2024, but it has still been 9.4 %annually since 2017.

This meant that BLACKSTONES's risk of handing Breit stocks to UC has actually increased.

According to Securities Filings, BLACKSTONE has been responsible for $ 1 billion in UC as of March 31. Accounting input is a sign that it must hand over almost all assets promised to make a profit promise to UC unless BREITS has been improved for years.

