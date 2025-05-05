Rwanda confirms discussions with us on the reception of expelled migrants | Migration news





The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Olivier Nduhungirehe, said that the ongoing discussions are still in the early stages.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Rwandas confirmed that his country had taken discussions to receive the expenses expelled from the United States, less than a year after a similar plan with Great Britain.

He has not yet reached a step where we can say exactly how things will take place, but the talks are underway, said Olivier Nduhungirehe on television of the Rwanda TV state broadcaster in an interview late Sunday. Always in the early stages.

Last week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that he was looking for more countries to absorb people while President Donald Trump's administration is intensifying efforts to expel immigrants who have entered the United States without documents and other non-citizens.

We work with other countries to say that we want to send you some of the most despicable human beings in your country. Do you do this in favor of us? And further from America, the better, so they cannot come back through the border, said Rubio during a cabinet's television meeting when he was sitting next to Trump.

Rwanda confirmed the talks after the American media cited anonymous officials from the two countries saying that they were discussing the program. The United States would also consider Libya as another destination.

Reports indicate that the United States wanted to pay Rwanda to accept migrants with judicial lockers that served its sorrows in the United States and integrate them potentially into society with allowances and work assistance to discourage them from returning to the United States.

In March, the Trump administration expelled an Iraqi national in Rwanda in a transfer that could serve as a model in the future, according to several American points of sale citing managers and citing documents.

Efforts are in accordance with the repression of Trumps against immigration, which started immediately after entering a second four -year term in January.

Her administration has faced legal battles while trying to continue sending gang members accused in a maximum security prison in Salvador without regular procedure.

In the midst of the ongoing controversy on the unjustified expulsion of a Salvadoral citizen living in Maryland in Salvador, Trump said last month that he would also like to expel local criminals to the country, which means that American citizens. He also ordered the opening of a detention center in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to contain up to 30,000 people he called the worst criminal foreigners.

In an interview broadcast on Sunday, Trump said that he did not know if people in the United States were entitled to regular procedural rights guaranteed by the constitution of countries.

Two former inflatables carrying migrants pass a French navy ship while they head for England in the English Channel of May 4, 2024 [Chris J Ratcliffe/Reuters]

Rwandan and American governments have not yet officially confirmed any of the details of their talks, but if an agreement has been concluded, it would not be the first time that Rwanda would accept the migrants expelled from the West.

The country had an agreement with the United Kingdom to welcome migrants expelled by the British government, but the plan was faced with numerous judicial disputes and was deemed illegal by the British Supreme Court in a decision in November 2023.

The Labor Government elected at the time suppressed the agreement in July with Prime Minister Keir Starmer qualifying him as a gadget. Rwanda is still looking for 50 million pounds ($ 66 million) in the United Kingdom payments for the canceled agreement.

The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) warned that some people sent to Rwanda could be sent back to countries from which they had fled and could face dangers, including death.

Rwanda has denied allegations and accused the UNHCR of Lies.

