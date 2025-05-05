



Washington TODAY, The US Department of the Treasurys Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Sanctioned the Karen National Army (KNA), A Militia Group in Burma, AS A Transnational Criminal Organization, Along with the Groups Leader Saw Chit Thu, and His Two Sons, Saw HTO HTO MOO and SAW CHIT Chit, for their role in facilitating cyber scams that harm us citizens, human trafficking, and cross-border contraband table. The region controlled by KNA, located on the Thai border-Burme, is home to several cyber-species unions, and the KNA benefited from its link with the Burmas soldiers in its criminal operations. Although the statistics vary, the American victims of cyber-escroqueries and those emanating from Burma have collectively lost billions of dollars in the last three years.

Cyber-Arnaque operations, such as those led by the KNA, generate billions of income for criminal pivots and their partners, while depriving the victims of their hard-won economies and the feeling of security, said assistant secretary Michael Faulkender. The Treasury undertakes to use all the tools available to disrupt these networks and hold responsible those who seek to take advantage of these criminal diets.

Today's measures are taken under the executive decree (EO) 13581, as modified by the OC 13863, which targets transnational criminal organizations and their supporters, as well as the OE 14014, which targets people who threaten the peace, security and stability of Burma.

Sophisticated cyber-escroqueries targeting Americans

A significant part of cyber-esco operations targeting Americans and others from around the world come from Southeast Asia. This action followed in Fincens on May 1, 2025 identification of the group Huione, a Cambodian financial institution, as a primary concern of money laundering in accordance with article 311 of the USA Patriot law. The Huione group served as a critical knot for the money laundering of cyber-cafered by the Republic of the Democratic Peoples of Korea (RPDC) and for transnational criminal organizations (TCO) in Southeast Asia perpetuating virtual currency (CVC), commonly known as swords of pigs, as well as other types of types of RVC holes. In September 2024, the OFAC sanctioned the Cambodian businessman Ly Yong Phat, his conglomerate group LPP, and four of his hotels and complexes for their role in serious abuse in matters of human rights linked to the social ill -treatment of workers victims of trafficking in the centers of fraud based in Cambodia. In September 2023, the Treasury Department Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (Fincen) also published an alert on these investment scams in virtual currencies.

In these operations, crooks, which are often attracted or tampered with in prison call centers or modernized hotels and casinos, are forced with threats of physical violence and humiliation in online foreigners scam. The scams are developed. They often play in the months while the crooks establish relations with their victims. Initially, crooks exploit the vulnerabilities of victims such as recent ruptures, mourning or financial difficulties and, in some cases, use attractive models to appease victims with occasional video-cat. The crooks present victims with indices of a rich and glamorous lifestyle and induce them to invest in cryptocurrencies and false commercial platforms controlled by the crooks themselves. The victims are presented with false returns on their investments and duped to invest in increasingly important sums until the crooks were silent after flying everything they can in their victims. Estimates indicate that the Americans are undergoing growing financial losses due to these sophisticated cyber-species emanating from Burma and other Southeast Asian countries, amounting to more than $ 2 billion in 2022 and 3.5 billion dollars in 2023.

A paradise controlled by the militia for cyber-esco operations

The KNA has its headquarters in Shwe Kokko, in the canton of Myawaddy in the state of southeast Karen along the border with Thailand. The KNA took advantage of its former role of border guard (BGF) with soldiers from Burmas to facilitate a transference criminal empire; The majority of cyber-escroqueries unions in the Karen state operate in the border region controlled by KNA. While the KNA (formerly known as Karen Border Guard Force) changed its name in March 2024 with the aim of distanced itself from the Burmas military regime, it continued its cooperation with the Burmese army in September 2024.

The KNA takes advantage of cyber-species programs on an industrial scale by renting computer land to other organized crime groups and providing support for trafficking in human beings, smuggling and sale of public services used to provide energy to scam operations. The KNA also ensures the safety of the compounds of the scam in the state of Karen. The survivors of Kk Parkan Infamous Scam Site which were forced to forced crime to commit cyber-escroqueries reported that the uniforms of soldiers keeping the compound carried the KNA badge.

As head of the KNA, Chit Thu has become one of the central figures of the Burmas' swindle economy, facilitating transnational crimes in a zone controlled by KNA along the border with Thailand. Under SAW thus shout leadership, KNA has become a key catalyst for scam operations in the region, ensuring the safety of compounds and renting land to criminal organizations while benefiting generously at the expense of victims of scams and otherwise innocent people forced to carry out these crimes. Saw Chit Thu was sanctioned by the United Kingdom in 2023 and the European Union in 2024 for its involvement in the compounds of the scam and with the military regime of Burmas.

Saw Chit Thu appointed her two sons, saw Htoo Eh Moo and saw Chit Chit, like officers in the Kna. The two played key roles in the KNA criminal business. Saw Htoo Eh Moo is interested in commercial companies affiliated with KNA, including Cyber ​​scam centers. Saw Chit Chit is active in military operations alongside the military regime and has ordered KNA battalions fighting against rebel groups. He also has actions and administrators in several companies related to KNA.

The OFAC designates the national army of Karen in accordance with the OE 13581, as modified, to be a foreign person who constitutes an important transnational criminal organization. The OFAC also designates the National Army of Karen in accordance with the OE 14014 to be responsible or accomplice of, or to have directly or indirectly committed or tempted to engage in actions or policies which threaten the peace, security or the stability of the Burma.

OFAC designates Saw Chit Thu and his two sons, saw Htoo Eh Moo and saw Chit Chit, in accordance with the EO 13581, as modified, for having acted or presumed to act for or for the name, directly or indirectly, of the National Army of Karen, and of the prosecution at EO 14014 to have acted or taken to act directly, national army. Saw Htoo Eh Moo and Saw Chit Chit are also designated in accordance with the EO 14014 to be the adult children of Saw Chit Thu.

Sanctions the implications

Following today's action, all property and interests in the property of the blocked people described above which are in the United States or in possession or control of American people are blocked and must be reported to the OFAC. In addition, all the entities held, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50% or more by one or more blocked people are also blocked. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by the OFAC, or exempt, OFAC regulations generally prohibit all transactions by the United States or inside (or transitting) the United States which implies any good or interest in the ownership of designated or otherwise blocked persons.

In addition, people who engage certain transactions with individuals and the entities designated today can themselves be exposed to sanctions or subject to an action in application. Non-American people are also prohibited from provoking or conspiring to bring American people to sincerely or involuntarily rape American sanctions, as well as to lead to driving that escapes American sanctions. OFAC Economic Sanctions Application Directives provide more information on the application of US Sanctions OFAC, including factors that OFAC generally considers when determining an appropriate response to an apparent violation.

The power and integrity of the SOFAC sanctions come not only from the OFACS capacity to designate and add people to the list of NTCs, but also from its desire to withdraw people from the list of NTCs in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to cause a positive change in behavior. For more information concerning the process of deleting an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please refer to the OFCACs posed the question 897 frequently asked here and to submit a request for referral, click here.

For more information on individuals designated today, click here.

