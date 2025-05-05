Trump Film Prices to be part of the UK trade discussions





Emma Saunders

Culture journalist

Among the filming locations for the film Mickey 17 by Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon Ho, there was the Warner Bros Studios Leavedden in the Hertfordshire

Film rates are expected to be part of the trade negotiations between the United Kingdom and the United States after Donald Trump threatened to apply a 100% charge against films made in foreign countries.

Trump said in an announcement overnight that he would apply prices to foreign manufacturing films to help the American film industry, which, according to him, died “a very fast death”.

In response, the British government said that trade negotiations with Washington were underway and that it adopted a “calm and regular approach” of talks in order to “facilitate pressure on British companies”.

British filmmakers warned freelancers in the industry were likely to be “unemployed” if American productions were drawn, with a union saying that prices could be a “blow”.

The British cinema sector is worth 1.36 billion and employs more than 195,000 people, the government announced in October.

A large part of the detail of the new price has not yet been confirmed.

The spokesman for the White House, Kush Desai, said later on Monday: “Although no final decision on the prices of foreign films were made, the administration explores all the options to deliver the directive of President Trump to protect the national and economic security of our country while making Hollywood again.”

But there is concern that British cinema companies, which often produce films with American companies – including recent blockbusters like Barbie and Wicked – could be seriously affected.

“If these American films are not produced or produced in part in the United Kingdom, the self-employed will be unemployed. I tell you now, they are really goig to be unemployed,” said Kirsty Bell, Managing Director of the British production company Goldfinch.

Philippa Childs, head of the media and entertainment union, Bectu, has echoed these fears: “These prices, coming after Covid and the recent slowdown, could bring a trigger to an industry that is only recovering and who really worries about tens of thousands of qualified freelancers who make films in the United Kingdom.”

The film Back in Action with Camera Diaz and Jamie Foxx and released earlier this year, was shot in part in the United Kingdom

The report of a parliamentary committee published last month noted that the high-end film and television industry of the United Kingdom is “dominated” by interior investments from American studios and that this “brings important economic and social advantages to the United Kingdom”.

The president of culture, media and sport (CMS), Lady Caroline Dinenage, said on Monday that the deputies had warned “against the complacency on our Hollywood status in Europe” when the report was released.

“The announcement of President Trump made this warning too real,” she said.

Lady Caroline argued that making films in the United Kingdom were not difficult to produce in the interest of American companies, many of which have invested in British facilities, such as sound and studios.

She urged ministers to “prioritize this in the context of trade negotiations currently underway”.

The secretary of ghost culture, Stuart Andrew, said that work must “take a catch” to conclude a trade agreement with the United States and “protect the British film industry, otherwise we risk seeing long-term damage to a sector that is a worldwide success”.

It is still not entirely clear if Trump's plans will only affect British films exported to the United States or if it will also have an impact on co-productions, as referenced by Bell and others. Uncertainty itself is worried about many.

Speaking on Monday on the BBC Radio 4 program, Tim Richards, CEO and founder of sight Entertainment, said: “The devil will be in the details and we owe parcels through exactly what [Trump] means.

“Much of this is what constitutes an American film, is that where the money, the script, the director, the talent, where it was turned?

“Hollywood has been in decline for some time,” he said. “Many films are shot in other states and on other markets, mainly Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.”

He added: “One of the reasons why the United Kingdom has done so well is that we have some of the most highly qualified and experienced filmmakers and production teams in the world.”

Tom Cruise has filmed scenes in Westminster for the next mission: impossible film

Bell concluded that “the problem is not that foreign films have priority on interior films, it is that, first, the films are cheaper to make abroad, due to the lack of tax credits in certain places” and lower costs.

“People do not go to the cinema as much and do not refuse the subscription services and the rise of social media platforms and content creators … The industry is fully modified.”

She added: “The answer is not prices if [Trump is] Try to launch the industry in Hollywood. “”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Californian Film Commission offers a basic credit of 20% to feature films and television series-less than most other American states and countries like the United Kingdom and has a ceiling of $ 330 million (248 million) in the program, which can make countries like the United Kingdom more attractive.

A government spokesperson said on Monday: “The cinema sector is a key element in the world class creative industries of the United Kingdom, who employ millions of people, generate billions for our economy and highlight the best of our creativity and our culture in the world.

“We are absolutely determined to guarantee that these sectors can continue to prosper and create good jobs across the country, and will define it through a new plan in the creative industries sector which will soon be published.

“Tallets on an economic agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom are underway-but we are not going to provide a current comment on the details of live discussions or define deadlines because it is not in the national interest. We will continue to adopt a calm and regular approach to talks and aim to find a resolution to help relieve the pressure on British companies and consumers.”

'Hollywood' … in Borehamwood

The latest shooting studio scenes from Jurassic World Shot in Borehamwood, Herts

Dozens of Hollywood blockbusters in recent years have actually seen the majority of their shooting – known as the main photography – in the United Kingdom, in particular:

Ménéfiel: Part I (2024) and Part II (2025) Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025) Snow White (2025) Back in Action (2025) Mickey 17 (2025) Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024) A calm place: the first day (2024) Jones and the Disran's Dial (2023) Barbie (2023)

