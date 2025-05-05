While Trump targets researchers, Europe makes an argument to attract scientists





While the Trump administration reduces support for research institutions and threatens to freeze federal funding for universities like Harvard and Columbia, European leaders offer financial assistance to American researchers and hoping to benefit from what they call a false calculations.

No one could imagine a few years ago that one of the great democracies in the world would eliminate research programs on the pretext that the word diversity appeared in its program, President Emmanuel Macron in France said on Monday.

He spoke at the University of Sorbonne in Paris during an event called Choose Europe for Science which was organized by the French government and the European Union.

It was unthinkable, said Macron, also referring to the withdrawal of researchers' visas in the United States, that the nation whose economy depends so strongly on free science makes such an error.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, announced an investment of 500 million euros, or 566 million dollars, during the conference to make Europe a magnet for researchers in the next two years.

Although this amount is not very compared to the billions of cups with which American universities face, it is at the top of the $ 105 billion international research program called Horizon Europe which supports scientific breakthroughs, such as genome sequencing and mRNA vaccines, said Ms. von der Leyen.

She did not mention the United States by name, but has described a global environment where fundamental, free and open research is called into question.

What a gigantic calculation error! She said.

In Europe, there is a general feeling that Mr. Trump abandoned the traditional support of the Americas to freedom, freedom of expression and democracy by his adoption of autocrats and aggression against science and the university world. This has created strains but also a feeling of opportunity on the continent, where attracting the best scientific minds in vigorous and independent universities is considered to be a wider campaign to rearrange Europe as an independent power.

In the longer term, the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, plans to double subsidies for researchers who move and devote freedom of scientific research on a law called the European Research Region Act.

The first priority is to ensure that science in Europe remains open and free. This is our business card, said Ms. von der Leyen.

Trump's administrations attacking science and threats against universities were the main momentum of the conference, which was assisted by government ministers and eminent researchers from all over Europe. Increasingly, the United States is considered a strategic opponent, and the opening of doors to American researchers and scientists is considered a long-term response to this challenge.

Mr. Macrons' message to scientists was as follows: if you like freedom, come and help us stay free.

France announced its own program to attract American researchers last month. The government has promised universities and research institutions of the country up to 50% of the funding necessary to attract international researchers, including those working in Trump administration areas such as climate studies and low carbon energy. But no special funding was announced until Monday, when Mr. Macron said that his government would hire $ 113 million on the program.

Alarms in Europe have started to ring when the Trump administration has reduced jobs and frozen scientific subsidies in the main American institutions in the context of cost reduction measures. European dismay increased when the US government attacked diversity programs and tried to dictate to the universities they can admit and hire, and what areas of study and investigation that they can pursue, in the words of the president of Harvards, Alan Mr. Garber.

Harvard filed a complaint against the Trump administration on his frost of federal funding of $ 2.2 billion. Trump thought about Harvards last week last week at the end of the tax exemption.

The US government has also dismissed staff on American centers tried at the top of scientific research, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the National Science Foundation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health, the largest world funder for biomedical research.

At the same time, some federal agencies have deleted the words from websites and grant requests deemed unacceptable to the Trump administration. Among the terms considered to be taboo are the science of climate, diversity and sex.

Overall, actions have sent a thrill in the academic world and research institutes, worried scientists not only for their work, but the long -term viability of their research.

In the United States, once paradise for researchers, academic freedom is disputed. The border between truth and lies, between facts and belief, is weakened, said Elisabeth Borne, Minister of Frances Education on Monday, opening the conference.

The universities of France were at the forefront of attempts to benefit from a potential leak of the American brain. Aix Marseille University interviews some 300 candidates for his SAFE Place for Science program, which he launched in March in response to the Trump administrations cuts. Since then, many other universities and institutions have followed suit.

Our personal interest, as well as our values, now order us to be the refuge of knowledge wherever it is under pressure, said Luis Vassy, ​​president of the Poles University in Paris.

French Hollande, a former French president, proposed a law to create a scientific refugee status for researchers threatened for their work in their country.

However, some university leaders and professors have criticized the initiative. They argue that if France is trying to draw American researchers, it has also reduced higher education and research budgets to combat the country's budgetary deficit in balloon.

