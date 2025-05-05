



Inch reformed England will re -establish Britain with glorious words passing through the commentary that shakes my head honestly and confusing Britain.

This opinion came from Andrea Jenkyns, the market for Greater Lincolnshire for the Reformed British Party. And she probably believes it from seeing too much GB news, but the questions that come to mind immediately are as follows.

This is because people do not mention the actual and specific times when people make England greatly, want my country again, or say pine trees for glorious past. They know that everyone knows their place and everything was cheaper and the train is still a kind of blurry and nostalgic Union Jack that has been on time.

Regression, not reform

I also want to make an important distinction at this point. This is not conservative. It does not carefully preserve the effect. Regretism is a totally backward political movement. Go back to before and exactly? EU members before? Before a woman's rights? Before NHS? Before Brown and Gay people are so comfortable?

The glorious past was not all teahouses and village ftes (of course many people and their charm).

It was also a smog, strike and slum. Section 28 and status sanctions discrimination. It was an institutional classificationism, a glass ceiling strengthened by gender and race, an industrial that was abandoned by people with power, and a world empire that was maintained by power and cruelty. It was distributed, often randomly, where you were born, loved ones, prayer methods, or freedom of skin color.

Worth

Of course, there was time for a prosperous community, a powerful post -war safety net, and GOOD union jobs maintained the whole family. There was a belief that the government should work and work for ordinary people. But do not confuse it with utopia.

Yes. There is a lesson from the past. But perfume is not a blueprint. Comfortable blanket. And if you are honest, the desire to reset the UK does not come from the plan to build something better. It is to refuse to imagine something new.

I also admit that there is a real frustration there. People are tired. For 14 years, the Tori government has conveyed tightening, broken services, stagnant wages and endless crises. Labor has come in and feels like it has stopped for the best intention. People want to change. Change is needed.

It's not a plan, it's just a backlash

But the problem is the change in which reform changes. They provide reaction to the nuances and complexity of the desperate mass away from modernity.

Yesterday, due to the overall control of some regional councils, NIGEL FARAGE declared that anyone who worked in the council on climate change or diversity should find a new career.

It is not a word about governance, service provision or community results. Two of our challenges, that is, the enjoyment of those who try to deal with the heating planet and the basic human rights.

This is not a reform. retribution.

It is based on false diagnosis. Britain does not feel political and social discomfort. This is because someone added a synonym to the email signature or puts a solar panel on the leisure center roof.

WEVE was discomforted because he had a 15 -year stagnant wage, inequality, thread -bear public service, unacceptable homes and people too often to speak. We had little scandal after the scandal. We saw BREXIT inorganization and wrong. WEVE lived through a world -class infectious diseases that were divided into contracts like a lottery for donors and colleagues.

Do not blame the wrong people

People feel disillusioned because trust was eroded by a better promise and a worse power, rather than an executive or climate strategy lead.

Nevertheless, the vacuum stage promises to reform Britain, waving Union Jack and return to something easier. But those who are marginalized or attempting to prevent the future are not lazy and dangerous for sacrifices. The politics of its resentment was dressed in a revolution. Reset, which can't solve anything, just deletes our progress.

And she is a very uncomfortable truth. If the reform has gained real power, the ID will probably be fine. IM white, trained treble, middle class gay man. I am a tick of the right box to avoid the worst box. I can even benefit. But that's why I don't believe it exactly. The cost of my comfort is because others will be carried by people in the club. And that's not the future I want.

The long and short thing is that we need reform. Not reform.

The future we need will not be a clock that will be built. Brick by brick, policy by policy. Boldly to imagine something better, not in perfume.

This is because the past does not make the future brighter because of the perfect chuck. It becomes brighter by learning from it and refusing to repeat it. That is the true reform we will fight.

This article was first shared in X and re -published with a kind permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://eastangliabylines.co.uk/politics/reform-uk-offers-nostalgia-not-solutions/

