



The United States has refused the entire exemption from Japan not only a “reciprocal” rate of 10%, but a specific rate in the country in recent negotiations, sources close to the case said on Monday.

US officials, including the Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, told the main negotiation of Japan, Ryosei Akazawa, at their meeting in Washington last week that the administration of President Donald Trump intends to only make a reduction in the specific price in the country at 14%, suspended in early July, on the negotiation table, the sources said.

The American team underlined in the second round negotiations according to which it will only examine the suspension of 90 days or the drop in the rate of 14% depending on the increase in their talks, according to sources.

The photo taken from the website of the cabinet secretariat shows the Minister of Japanese Economic Revitalization Ryosei Akazawa (Front L) who talks with US President Donald Trump (FAR R) in Washington on April 16, 2025. (Kyodo)

Tokyo has sought a complete elimination of “reciprocal” prices, an additional 25% levy for cars and an obligation of 25% for steel and aluminum, emphasizing its contributions to the greatest economy in the world thanks to investment and job creation.

Washington said that it would not negotiate the global deduction of 10% reference or prices on cars and steel products.

Japan is one of the First Nations with which the United States began negotiations on its higher import rates.

On Saturday as of Saturday, the United States also imposed an additional 25% rate on key automotive parts such as engines and transmissions, with some rescue measures offered for two years.

Japanese Minister of Finance Katsunobu Kato holds a press conference after a meeting of finance chiefs of the Southeast Asian Nations Association plus Japan, China and South Korea in Milan on May 4, 2025. (Kyodo) == Kyodo

Trump apparently sees more space for Japan to open its automotive and agricultural sectors. During the first series of talks in mid-April, the American part expressed its dissatisfaction on the number of American manufacturing cars imported into Japan and prompted the country to open its market to more cultivated cultures in the United States, according to other sources.

Speaking at a press conference in Milan, Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Sunday that Japan did not think of using its American Treasurys assets as a negotiation currency in trade negotiations with Washington.

Kato, who oversees bilateral discussions on currency issues, made these comments just a few days after suggesting that Japan could use its American bond funds as a card in negotiations. Japan, with China, is a major holder of the American Treasury.

The Minister of Finance made the comment in a television program last week after the obligations of the United States government, the shares and the dollar were faced with sales on the financial markets in early April at the start of increasing concerns concerning the aggressive tariff policies of President Donald Trump.

