



Washington, DC, a bill at the American Congress which aims to further penalize the boycott of friendly countries in the United States is confronted with the opposition of the allies of President Donald Trump about the problems of freedom of expression, ending his adoption in danger.

According to the Republican deputy Marjorie Taylor Greene, a vote in the House of Representatives of the proposal, previously scheduled for Monday, was canceled.

Although Trump’s Republican Party has expressed legislative efforts to suppress Israel’s boycotts in recent days, several conservatives close to the American president have expressed their opposition to the bill, nicknamed the anti-boycott law of the International Government Organization (IGO).

It's my job to defend Americans [sic] The right to buy or boycott who they choose without the government inflicting them harshly or imprisoning them, Greene said in an article on social networks on Monday.

But what I do not understand is why we vot on a bill in the name of other countries and not on the executive orders of the presidents for our country ???

Charlie Kirk, an eminent right -wing activist and commentator, also said that the bill should not adopt.

In America, you are allowed to have different opinions. You are allowed to disagree and protest, Kirk wrote on X on Sunday. We have enabled far too many people who hate America who move from abroad here, but the right to speak freely is the birth right of all Americans.

Steve Bannon, former Trump advisor and influencing right-wing media, supported Kirk and Greene's comments, writing on the social media platform Gettr, Fact Check: True and agreed in response to their statements, respectively.

IGO Anti-Boycott act

The proposed legislation was introduced by pro-Israeli hawks at the US Congress, the Republican Mike Lawler and the Democrat Josh Gottheimer, in January, and was co-pacarraine by 22 other legislators of the two major parties.

The bill would extend a 2018 law which prohibits coercive boycotts imposed by foreign governments to include international government organizations (IGO).

The initial legislation prohibits the boycott of a friendly country with the United States according to an agreement with, a requirement or a request or in the name of another nation. He imposed sanctions up to up to $ 1 million and 20 years in prison for violations.

The expansion of legislation to include Igos risks penalizing individuals and businesses in the United States that boycott companies listed by the United Nations as business in illegal Israeli establishments in occupied West Bank.

Although the bill itself does not explicitly mention Israel, its editors have declared that it targets the United Nations and boycott movement, divestment and sanctions (BDS), which calls for economic pressure on the Israeli government to end its abuses against the Palestinians.

This target change in harmful and intrinsically anti -Semitic BDS efforts to IGO, like the UN, by extending the protections already in place for the boycotts caused by foreign countries, the Lawlers office said in January.

States and the federal government have adopted anti-bds laws for years, which has made the alarm on the violation of rights to freedom of expression, which are guaranteed by the first amendment of the American Constitution.

Many legal affairs have challenged these laws, and some judges have judged that they were unconstitutional, while others confirmed them.

Palestinian rights defenders and defenders have argued that anti-boycott laws aim to close the debate on Israel and to criminalize peaceful resistance against its violations of international law.

Anti-bds

Over the years, the main United Nations agencies and United Nations Defense Groups, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, have accused Israel of war crimes and crimes against humanity, in particular of imposing apartheid on the Palestinians.

But supporters of anti-BDS laws say that measures are designed to combat discrimination against Israel and regulate trade, not speech.

Such laws have mainly been confronted with the opposition of progressive democrats, but the IGO anti-boycott law has also generated the anger of right-wing politicians.

Americans have the right to boycott and penetrate these risks for freedom of expression. I reject and vehemently condemn anti -Semitism but I cannot violate the first amendment, wrote the deputy Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican from Florida, on X.

I agree with @repmtg. I will also vote on this bill. https://t.co/yopga59xyc

Thomas Massie (@reppthomasmassie) May 4, 2025

The right rejection of the bill on the law on the Constretheimer intervenes while the Trump administration continues with its pressure to target and protest against Israel, in particular on university campuses.

Since Trump took office, the United States government revoked hundreds of students for activism against the War of Israel in Gaza.

Several students, including legal, residents, were imprisoned for allegations of anti -Semitism and propaganda of Hamas propaganda.

Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish graduate student at Tufts University, has been owned since March, and the only known allegation against her is co-authorizing an editorial calling for her college to honor student senates call for the disintegration of Israeli companies.

Trump also frozen and threatened to freeze federal funding from several universities, including Harvard, beyond pro-Palestine demonstrations.

