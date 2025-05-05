The EU has set up a British expert more easily on the block.





Brussels has proposed to be able to work more easily in the EU by recognizing British experts. It is a movement that meets the main demands of London and supports the reset of both sides after the Brek Seat.

According to the EU Execution ARM's draft document obtained by the Financial Times, the European Commission will propose a legislation to establish a common rules for the recognition and verification of the qualifications and technologies of the third national citizens next year.

The plan is included in the new EU single market strategy that will be published this month, and the two sides present a way to improve their relationship ahead of the May 19 summit.

British experts have the ability to work for the EU after BREXIT and Rachel Reeves, a British minister, talked with her opponents in the block.

British lawyers, bankers, engineers, and other skilled workers will be one of those who wish to benefit from the European Commission's proposal for the EU recognition for the UK's professional qualifications. They still need to secure a visa of EU member states who want to work.

The draft EU single market strategy document written by the French internal market commissioner stphane Sjourn can be changed before publishing, and all bills require approval of the majority of the BLOCS member countries and the European Parliament.

Reeves confirmed the trade barriers that were dismantled as an important priority for the UK to slow economic growth after the British left the EU in 2020.

Reeves said last month's UKS trading relationship with Europe is much more important than with the United States.

She will rebuild the deal with the closest neighbors in Europe and do it in a good way for British jobs and British consumers.

The Keir Starmers government is currently talking with the Donald Trumps administration about the British trade transactions that can minimize the US tariffs on UK exports.

At the British -EU summit in London at the end of this month, Starmer is expected to sign a defense and security agreement with Blocs leaders, and both sides will adopt declarations on shared values ​​and foreign policy goals.

suggestion

The UK and the EU will also approve the accelerated dialogue to improve economic relations.

This can lead to another major demand for a veterinarian who can reduce EU checks for British agricultural products exported to blocks, such as beef and cheese, due to other major demands of Starmers Government.

Maro Efovi, the EU Trade Commissioner in charge of the British relationship, said that additional work is needed to secure a veterinary agreement on Monday.

The EU will end in June next year, the period of agreement between the UK's access to the UK's block and the length of such a deal.

And I am interested in contracts so that EU people under 30 years of age can live and work for up to three years in England.

But London is paying attention to adding more immigrants to the official UKS figure.

The committee said it did not mention leaked documents.

