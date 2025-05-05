US Open Cup: how to watch, broadcast in turn of 32





The final of the US Open Cup 2025 of 32 takes place Tuesday and Wednesday evening, with 16 MLS clubs entering the historic tournament against the opposition to the lower division.

The whole tour of 32 games will be broadcast live on Paramount +. Selected games are also available for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network and on Air via CBS Sports Network.

The teams are competing for a place in the open cup final on October 1, the winner obtaining a place in the CONCACAF 2026 Champions Cup. An MLS team has won the competition each year that it has been disputed since 2000.

North Carolina FC against Charlotte FC

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m. He Watch: Paramount +, CBS Sports Golazo where: Wakemed Soccer Park | Cary, North Carolina

DC United vs Charleston Battery

When: Tuesday, 19 pm he watch: Paramount + where: Audi Field | Washington, DC

Nashville SC against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

When: Tuesday, 8 p.m. He Watch: Paramount + Where: Geodis Park | Nashville, Tennessee

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs New York Red Bulls

When: Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. he Watch: Paramount +, CBS Sports Golazo where: Weidner Field | Colorado Springs, Colorado

Tacoma Defiance vs Portland Timbers

When: Tuesday, 10 p.m. He Watch: Paramount +, CBS Sports Network where: Starfire Sports Complex | Tukwila, Washington

Pittsburgh riverhounds against New York City FC

When: Wednesday, 19 pm he watch: paramount +, cbs sports network where: highmark stadium | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Rhode Island FC vs New England Revolution

When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. he watch: Paramount + Where: Centerville Bank Stadium | Pawtucket, Rhode Island

Philadelphia Union vs Indy Eleven

When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. he watch: Paramount + Where: Subaru Park | Chester, Pennsylvania

Tampa Bay Rowdies against Orlando City SC

When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. he watch: Paramount + Where: Al Lang Stadium | Saint Petersburg, Florida

Louisville City FC vs Minnesota United FC

When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. he watch: Paramount + Where: Lynn Family Stadium | Louisville, Kentucky

Chicago Fire FC against Detroit City FC

When: Wednesday, 20 pm he watch: paramount + Where: Seatgeek stadium | Bridgeview, Illinois

St. Louis City SC against Union Omaha

When: Wednesday, 20 pm he watch: paramount + Where: Energizer Park | St. Louis, Missouri When: Wednesday, 8 p.m. He Watch: Paramount + Where: Toyota Stadium | Frisco, Texas

Austin FC compared to the locomotive stage

When: Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. he watch: Paramount + Where: Q2 Stadium | Austin, Texas

Phoenix Rising FC vs Houston Dynamo FC

When: Wednesday, 22 pm he watch: paramount +, cBS sports network where: Phoenix rising stadium | Phoenix, Arizona

San Jose Trewkeaks vs Sacramento Republic FC

When: Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. he Watch: Paramount +, CBS Sports Golazo where: Paypal Park | San Jose, California

