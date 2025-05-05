The Trump plan for tariffs on films, not US, can handle a rust -out blow to the British film industry, UNION says. ENTS & Arts News





The Broadcasting Union said that the plan to set 100% tariffs to Donald Trump's films other than the United States could be a “ruin blow” in the UK.

The president said that as part of his ongoing tariff war, he would save the film that was produced elsewhere, “The film was called a dying film industry.

In his post on his social media platform truth social, Trump explained that the government's department was “100% tariffs on all films that came to Korea in foreign lands, and this issue is a” national security threat. “

Image: Donald Trump says the American film industry is dying. PIC: AP

Philippa Childs, head of Broadcasting, Entertainment, Communications and Theater Union, said that in response to his position, he could seriously damage the British film sector when many production was delayed or canceled.

“The United Kingdom is a world -class leader in film and TV production, which employ thousands of talented workers, which is a major growth sector in the government's industrial strategy.”

“These tariffs that come after covid and recent slowdowns can only be rusted by the recovery industry, and we will worry about the news for tens of thousands of skilled freelancers who make movies in the UK.”

Childs told the government, “We urged them to move quickly to defend this important sector and to support freelancers who exercise power due to the issue of national economic interests.”

Image: The industry was hit by the Hollywood strike and epidemic in 2023. PIC: GOTPAP/STAR MAX/IPX 2023/AP

It is not clear how the tariff system affects international production such as Mission: Imposion -The Final Reckoning.

In 2023, the box office Smash Barbie was taken at Hertfordshire's Warner Bros Leavsden Studios, and Wonka and 2022 struck Batman and were shot at Berkshire's Pinewood Studios.

It was also unclear whether the obligation was applied to the movie and the movie of the streaming platform.

Netflix stocks fell 2.5%in the initial transactions, while Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and Universal-OWNER Comcast fell from 0.7%to 1.7%.

Theater operators Cinemark and IMAX stocks fell 5.4% and 5.9%, respectively.

KIRSTY BELL, chief executive of the production company Goldfinch, said Trump said, “The right to solve the decrease in the entertainment sector.” However, this problem is not a foreign film that prioritizes domestic movies.

“At first, the film is cheaper to make overseas films due to lack of tax deductions in a certain place. Union, labor costs and budget purchase budgets have been greatly reduced over two years, and all are led by changes in vision habits.”

She also emphasized that people will not go to the cinema and the industry has been “completely changed” due to the injury of social media platforms and content creators.

“The answer is not a tariff if you want to start the industry in Hollywood,” she said. “It is developing an ecosystem for the production of films completely different from before. There is a seismic change in how the entertainment industry should be structured.”

A government spokesman said there is a conversation on economic transactions between the United States and the United Kingdom. “But we will not provide a comment on the details of the live discussion because we are not national interests,” he said.

Trump's latest tariff announcements are part of a wider crackdown on US imports.

At a press conference other than the White House in April, he briefly explained a 10%standard tariff on other countries, and a variety of charges were allocated, increasing the tariffs of Chinese products to 145%.

In recent years, US films and television productions have been interrupted by the recent wildfires and epidemics of Hollywood strike and Los Angeles in 2023.

Last year, the British government introduced an independent film tax deduction, allowing up to £ 15 million production to benefit from an increase of 53%of tax reductions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/trump-plan-for-tariff-on-non-us-movies-could-deal-knock-out-blow-to-uk-film-industry-union-says-13362243 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos