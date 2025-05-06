The Trump administration says it will pay immigrants in the United States $ 1,000 to leave the country





President Donald Trump's administration said on Monday that he would illegally pay immigrants in the United States and return to their country of origin voluntarily $ 1,000 while he is progressing with his mass expulsion program.

The Ministry of Internal Security said in a press release that he also paid for travel assistance and that people who use an application called CBP Home to tell the government that they plan to return home will be “depreciated” for detention and referral by the application of immigration.

“If you are illegally here, self-focusing is the best, the safest and most profitable means of leaving the United States to avoid arrest,” said secretary Kristi Noem. “DHS now offers financial assistance on illegal foreigners and an allowance to return to their country of origin via the CBP Home application.”

The ministry said that he had already paid a plane ticket for a migrant to return home to Chicago Honduras and said other tickets had been reserved this week and next.

Trump applied immigration and mass expulsion of immigrants to the United States illegally a centerpiece of his campaign, but it is an expensive and high intensity company.

While the republican administration pushes the congress for a massive increase in resources for the immigration and customs application of customs responsible for the elimination of people from the country, this also illegally pushes the people of the country to “self-partner”.

He has coupled this self-emphasis with television advertisements threatening measures against people in the United States and social media images showing arrests and migrants from the immigration application sent to a prison in El Salvador.

The Trump administration has often portrayed self-support as a means for migrants to preserve their ability to return to the United States one day.

But Aaron Reichlen-Melnick, a principal researcher from the American Immigration Council, who defends immigrants, said that there were a lot of prudence in this last offer of internal security.

He said it was often worse for people to leave the country and not to fight their case before the immigration court, especially if they are already in a referral procedure. He said that if migrants are in dismissal procedures and do not appear before the court, they can automatically obtain an expulsion order and leave the country generally counts as the abandonment of numerous reparation requests, including asylum requests.

And internal security does not indicate that it closely coordinates this push to bring migrants to self-partner with the immigration courts so that there is no repercussions for people to the immigration court if they leave, he said.

“People 'immigration status is not as simple as it does,” said Reichlen-Melnick.

He wondered where internal security would get money and authorization to make these payments and suggested that payments were necessary because the administration is unable to stop and withdraw as many people as she promised, he must therefore encourage people to do so by themselves.

“They don't get their figures,” he said.

As part of its self-carrying effort, the Trump administration has transformed an application that had been used by the Biden administration to allow nearly a million migrants to plan appointments to enter the country in a tool to help migrants go home. As part of the Biden administration, his name was CBP One, and now he is nicknamed CBP Home.

Homeland Security has so far said that “thousands” of migrants have used the application to self-conform.

