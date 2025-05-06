Donald Trump announces a new tariff that is risk of breaking down the UK's major industries.





Donald Trump's shocking movement was a fatal blow to one of the fastest growing sectors in England.

The US president announced 100 % tariffs on films other than the United States to revive the US film industry.

Trump explained that the US industry is killing a very fast death by the incentives that other countries proposed to seduce filmmakers.

He said: “This is a joint effort called national security threats with other countries. In addition to everything else, messages and propaganda.”

Trump posted in the truth society. We want a movie made in the United States again!

The tariff plan will be applied to foreign films entering the US market, and the president said it has approved government agencies, including the US Department of Commerce.

Howard Root Nick, Minister of Commerce, answered: But he and Trump did not provide additional details on how the tariff works.

It is not clear whether a streaming service such as Netflix or Disney+is based on the cost of film production, sales value or box office imports.

Clearly, this action can seriously affect the UKS film and television industry, which has become a hub for Hollywood studios in recent years.

In the last three years, the UK's Film Studio Space has doubled, and the mission: impossible American major title has been shot nationwide.

The increase in production was caused by the British government's tax reduction, which provides incentives to encourage overseas investment and job creation in creative sectors.

But Trump threatens the tariff to solve the growth. According to a research firm Prodpro, about half of all US production spending on more than $ 40 million in the United States in 2023.

And the UK is near the summit of the list. According to the ProDPRO survey, California is only the sixth preferred shooting location behind Toronto, the United Kingdom, Vancouver, Central Europe and Australia.

Hollywood officers reported that they are scrambling to understand the meaning on Sunday night. Movie Associations representing major American studios such as Walt Disney and Universal Pictures had no immediate opinions.

Trump's remarks reflect the pressure that rebuilt film production in the United States, which has been drifting overseas for many years. Governments across Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Europe offer generous tax deductions and cash rebates to attract production.

The British tax reduction was a key part of the success of the UKS film, but there is a risk of being responsible if Trump is blocked.

According to AMPERE Analysis, the global content production market is worth about $ 248 billion in 2024. But not everyone in the United States celebrates Trump's movement.

William Reinsch of former commercial officials and strategies and international research centers warned: “Retaliation will kill our industry.

He added: it would be difficult to create a national security or national emergency in the film.

It did not prevent Trump from moving forward. In January, he promised to make Hollywood a larger, better and stronger by seeing actors Jon Voight, Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson, reviving American cinema, and trying to produce production to the United States.

According to the tracking group Filmla, the US film division has been steadily decreasing, with Los Angeles's films and TV productions nearly 40 % over the past decade.

